These are the longest-lasting car brands for 2020

Business Insider
Ford Raptor.

Ford Raptor.
Ford
  Automotive search engine iSeeCars.com analyzed more than 15.8 million car sales in 2019 to identify which brands build the longest-lasting cars.
  The company found that models from Toyota, Honda, and GMC were the most likely to last for at least 200,000 miles.
  German luxury cars from Porsche, Audi, and BMW were some of the least likely to be sold with 200,000 miles on the odometer, according to iSeeCars.com.
Shoppers looking for a reliable, durable, and long-lasting vehicle may want to prioritize SUVs and pickups from five key brands, according to a study from the automotive search engine and research outfit iSeeCars.com.

The company looked at more than 15.8 million used-car transactions from 2019 to identify the makes and models that are most likely to last for at least 200,000 miles. It found that on average, only 1% of used cars sold last year had at least 200,000 miles on the clock, but some brands and models proved longer lasting than the rest.

It should be noted that mileage alone is not the only metric by which you can measure reliability. Additionally, there are plenty of vehicles on the road that are reliable but may never reach 200,000 miles simply because they aren’t driven enough.

According to iSeeCars.com’s research, five brands – Ford, GMC, and Honda among them – build cars that are more likely to chug along for at least 200,000 miles than the average vehicle. The longest-lasting models are primarily SUVs and pickups, but some sedans and minivans were in the mix as well.

See the full list of the longest-lasting car brands below:

18. Porsche

Porsche 911 4S.
Crystal Cox/Business Insider

The study found that 0.1% of Porsche models were sold with at least 200,000 miles on the odometer in 2019.

17. Audi

Audi S4.
Audi.

The study found that 0.1% of Audi models were sold with at least 200,000 miles on the odometer in 2019.

16. Kia

Kia Soul.
Kia

The study found that 0.2% of Kia models were sold with at least 200,000 miles on the odometer in 2019.

15. Volkswagen

Volkswagen Jetta
Volkswagen

The study found that 0.3% of Volkswagen models were sold with at least 200,000 miles on the odometer in 2019.

14. Hyundai

Hyundai Santa Fe.
Hyundai

The study found that 0.3% of Hyundai models were sold with at least 200,000 miles on the odometer in 2019.

13. Lexus

Lexus UX.
Lexus

The study found that 0.3% of Lexus models were sold with at least 200,000 miles on the odometer in 2019.

12. BMW

BMW M3.
BMW

The study found that 0.3% of BMW models were sold with at least 200,000 miles on the odometer in 2019.

11. Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-AMG GLA 45.
Mercedes-Benz

The study found that 0.3% of Mercedes-Benz models were sold with at least 200,000 miles on the odometer in 2019.

10. Nissan

Nissan Altima.
Nissan

The study found that 0.4% of Nissan models were sold with at least 200,000 miles on the odometer in 2019.

9. Dodge

Dodge Charger.
FCA North America

The study found that 0.5% of Dodge models were sold with at least 200,000 miles on the odometer in 2019.

8. Jeep

Jeep Wrangler Unlimited.
FCA

The study found that 0.6% of Jeep models were sold with at least 200,000 miles on the odometer in 2019.

7. Subaru

Subaru Crosstrek Limited.
Subaru

The study found that 0.6% of Subaru models were sold with at least 200,000 miles on the odometer in 2019.

6. Lincoln

Lincoln Navigator.
Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The study found that 0.7% of Lincoln Navigator models were sold with at least 200,000 miles on the odometer in 2019.

5. Ford

Ford Mustang.
Ford

The study found that 1.1% of Ford models were sold with at least 200,000 miles on the odometer in 2019.

4. Chevrolet

Chevy Silverado.
GM

The study found that 1.4% of Chevrolet models were sold with at least 200,000 miles on the odometer in 2019.

3. GMC

GMC Sierra Denali.
GM

The study found that 1.4% of GMC models were sold with at least 200,000 miles on the odometer in 2019.

2. Honda

Honda Accord.
Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The study found that 1.6% of Honda models were sold with at least 200,000 miles on the odometer in 2019.

1. Toyota

Toyota Land Cruiser.
Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The study found that 1.8% of Toyota models were sold with at least 200,000 miles on the odometer in 2019.