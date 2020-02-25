A 62-year-old Marine veteran who planked for over 8 hours to break a Guinness World Record listened to Van Halen to get him through the ordeal

- source
- A 62-year-old US Marine veteran has broken the world record for the longest consecutive time spent in the plank position.
- George Hood of Naperville, Illinois, held the position for an unthinkable 8 hours, 15 minutes, in part to benefit the mental-health initiative 515 Fitness.
- Hood told Men’s Health he prepared for the event with over 2,100 hours of planking and pushed himself through on the day by listening to rock bands such as Van Halen and Rammstein.
- “I always had a fantasy of being a rock star back in the ’80s,” he said. “And at least for those 8 hours, 15 minutes, and 15 seconds, I was a rock star.”
- The official title of the record Hood broke is “Longest time in an abdominal plank position (Male).”
- Watch the video of Hood making history below.
