NBA legend Michael Jordan owns several multimillion-dollar homes across the US. Take a look inside his impressive real estate portfolio and see which ones are for sale.

- Billionaire and NBA legend Michael Jordan owns four multimillion-dollar homes across the US.
- Jordan owns two homes in North Carolina where the NBA team he owns, the Charlotte Hornets, is based. The other two are currently for sale in Illinois and Utah.
- Jordan is one of the greatest basketball players of all time, and he has inspired generations of successful athletes, including LeBron James and Kobe Bryant, since he retired from the NBA in 2003.
- In the 1990s, Jordan led the Chicago Bulls to six NBA championships and was inducted to the NBA Hall of Fame in 2009.
Michael Jordan owns four multimillion-dollar homes across the US in Utah, Illinois, and North Carolina.
In Illinois, Jordan has a property in the Highland Park suburb of Chicago. The home itself is about 32,000 square feet, but with outdoor spaces that include a pool and a tennis court, the entire property covers a whopping 56,000 square feet, according to Zillow.
The house is currently selling for about $15 million. It has 9 bedrooms and 19 bathrooms. The property has been on the market since 2012.
Luxury brokers told Business Insider that the property may not be selling because it’s highly customized with details of personal value to Jordan. It’s also almost 30 times the median home price in Highland Park in 2019.
The home has the number 23 on the entry gate as a nod to Jordan’s jersey number when he played with the Chicago Bulls in the early 1990s.
Jordan had the house custom built from scratch to suit his taste. Outside, there’s an infinity pool …
… a tennis court …
… and a putting green with Jordan Brand flag sticks.
Inside, the house has several sitting rooms, which are typically smaller and cozier than living rooms …
… and, of course, a basketball court that is complete with a Jumpman logo at center court that includes Jordan’s children’s names. The “Jumpman” is Nike’s logo for Air Jordan shoes that is a silhouette of the player himself.
There’s also a cigar room, complete with card tables and intricate details, from the railings to the ceiling.
While some of Jordan’s customizations are entire rooms, some are just details like this set of doors that came from the original Playboy Mansion in Chicago.
“It’s clearly his home,” Bruce Bowers of Bowers Realty Group told Business Insider. “There’s a lot of work that would have to be done to make it your own.”
Jordan has another smaller property for sale in Park City, Utah. The 10,000-square-foot home has been on the market since 2019 for $7.5 million. It has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms.
Jordan has a lakefront home in Cornelius, North Carolina that he bought for $2.8 million in 2013. The house has six bedrooms and is on the Penninsula golf course, a luxury country club.
It’s 22 miles from where the Charlotte Hornets play. Jordan bought the NBA team in 2010.
Jordan has another North Carolina property in Charlotte. It’s the entire 7th floor of the luxurious Trust Condos at about 7,000 square-feet.
