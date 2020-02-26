NBA star Carmelo Anthony is selling his New York City condo for $12.85 million — take a look inside the sprawling listing with a private terrace and 10-foot-high ceilings.

caption Carmelo Anthony. source Rich Caplan/The Michael Graves Team, Compass; Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters; Taylor Borden/Business Insider

NBA star Carmelo Anthony just listed his New York City condo for $12.85 million.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, he bought the place back in 2015 for around $11 million.

The unit spans over 4,500 square feet and boasts 10-foot-high ceilings.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Basketball superstar Carmelo Anthony is looking to sell his New York City condo for $12.85 million.

The Chelsea condo overlooks Manhattan’s High Line and was bought by Anthony in 2015 for around $11 million, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

Anthony grew up in Brooklyn and played for the New York Knicks from 2010 to 2017. He now plays for the Portland Trail Blazers.

According to the listing, the fifth-floor condo is the largest unit in the building and spans over 4,500 square feet. The space boasts everything from 10-foot ceilings to a private elevator.

Keep reading for a look inside.

Carmelo Anthony has been playing in the NBA since 2003. From 2010 to 2017 he played for the New York Knicks. Currently, he plays for the Portland Trail Blazers.

source Abbie Parr/Contributor/Getty Images

Source: Biography

He recently listed his fifth-floor condo in Manhattan for sale for $12.85 million.

source Google Maps

Source: Compass

The unit, which overlooks Manhattan’s High Line park, spans over 4,500 square feet and is the largest unit in the building.

source Rich Caplan for The Michael Graves Team

Source: Compass

Manhattan’s High Line park is located on the west side of the city. It was built on an elevated rail line. The park boasts gardens, art, and pop-up exhibits.

source Alexander Spatari/Getty Images

Source: High Line

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Anthony bought the place back in 2015 for $11 million.

source Rich Caplan for The Michael Graves Team

Source: The Wall Street Journal

The spacious condo boasts 10-foot-high ceilings and a private balcony.

source Rich Caplan for The Michael Graves Team

Source: Compass

There’s also a private elevator in the building that leads up to the unit.

source Rich Caplan for The Michael Graves Team

Source: The Wall Street Journal, Compass

According to the listing, the open kitchen spans 19 feet.

source Rich Caplan for The Michael Graves Team

Source: Compass

To complement the spacious rooms, windows stretch around the perimeter of the condo showcasing views of the city.

source Rich Caplan for The Michael Graves Team

Source: Compass

There are five bedrooms and four bathrooms in the unit.

source Rich Caplan for The Michael Graves Team

Source: Compass

It is currently being represented by Kevin Mallen and Michael Graves from the real estate brokerage, Compass.

source Rich Caplan for The Michael Graves Team

Source: Compass