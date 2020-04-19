The lake house used in ‘The Godfather: Part II’ is now up for sale for $5.5 million — take a look inside

caption The lake compound is up for sale at $5.5 million. source Bob Walsh (TopTenRealEstate)

The lakehouse used in “The Godfather: Part II” is now up for sale for a hefty $5.5 million.

The property was used in several famous scenes, including Fredo Corleone’s murder, the machine-gun assassination attack, and the Corleone son’s First Holy Communion.

The compound, located on the California side of Lake Tahoe, has four bedrooms, five baths, and a library and media room.

The lakehouse is based in the Fleur du Lac Estates, a gated community featuring 22 luxury properties and a heated, outdoor swimming pool and tennis courts for all residents to use.

The lake compound that was used in a number of scenes in Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather: Part II” is now up for sale at $5.5 million.

Based in the Fleur du Lac Estates on Lake Tahoe, the residence was used in several famous scenes, including Fredo Corleone’s murder, the Michael and Kay Corleone machine-gun assassination attack in their bedroom, and the Corleone sons’ First Holy Communion celebration.

The compound is located on the Californian side of Lake Tahoe, but in “The Godfather: Part II” represented the Corleone family’s move to Nevada in order to sell their interests in their Las Vegas casinos in an attempt to make their mob family more legitimate.

The residence is listed on TopTenRealEstateDeals.com and you can now get a look at the entire property. Scroll through our slideshow below to look inside.

Relax in the best way possible in this beautiful lounge room, with the lake as a backdrop.

You can eat dinner while gazing out across Lake Tahoe, too.

The house has five bedrooms, four baths, and a neat little library.

Have a game of chess in one of the lounge rooms, if you get bored.

The compound also features an outdoor, heated pool and jacuzzi in case you don’t fancy the lake.

And tennis courts are available for use for all Fleur de Lac Estates residents.

The property has it’s own mini-harbour, so you can dock your many boats to go alongside your lakehouse.

The master bedroom overlooks the lake, and has a fireplace.

In fact, there are four fireplaces in total, just in case one or two wasn’t enough.

The property features some amazing vaulted ceilings and stone walls, while the breakfast nook has direct access to the lake’s water.

The house also has an outdoor patio looking out onto Lake Tahoe.

The immense property and its surrounding land is 15 acres in size, and is part of a gated community.