The riveting true story of Lord Lucan’s disappearance — where a British aristocrat killed his maid and disappeared forever

caption John Bingham, 7th Earl of Lucan with his future wife, Veronica Duncan after they announced their engagement, 14th October 1963. source byTerry Fincher/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty

In 1974, Britain was captivated by the brutal murder of a nanny, named Sandra Rivett, and the disappearance of the main suspect, Lord Lucan.

He was never seen again but was formally found guilty a year later. In the years since, he’s been spotted more than 70 times, but none of the sightings have held up under scrutiny.

In January, Rivett’s son claimed he found Lord Lucan in an unnamed city in Australia.

His friends called him “Lucky.”

In 1974, Britain, and later much of the rest of the world, was captivated by the brutal murder of a 29-year-old nanny named Sandra Rivett, and the rapid disappearance of the main suspect: an aristocrat named Richard John Bingham – or Lord Lucan.

It helped that Lucan was, according to The New York Times, a “dashing British aristocrat and army officer, known for his prowess at backgammon and bridge and his fondness for vodka martinis, powerboats, and Aston Martin cars.”

It helped, too, that the murder took place in an apartment’s dark basement, providing space for conjecture. What helped the most, though, was that Lucan disappeared forever, meaning no one could say for sure what happened.

There have been many theories – he committed suicide by ferry propeller, he started a new life in Africa, he was fed to a tiger. No one knows for sure. By 2017, he had been spotted more than 70 times, but none of the sightings proved to be true. To this day, the public doesn’t know what happened to Lucan.

One of Lucan’s friends, James Wilson, told The Telegraph that Lucan was a gambler. “He gambled on successfully killing his wife and being able to hide her body and get away with murder,” he said.

But it all went terribly wrong.

Here’s the full story, in photos.

At 9 p.m., on November 7, 1974, a 29-year-old nanny named Sandra Rivettt descended into the dark basement of an apartment in Belgravia, London. She never walked out.

caption A police officer outside 46 Lower Belgrave Street, the day after the murder. source Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix / Getty

At about 10 p.m. a different bleeding woman burst into a nearby pub, called The Plumbers Arms, screaming for help.

caption Veronica, Lady Lucan, wife of the missing Lord Lucan in December 1975. source David Ashdown/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty

“Help, help me,” she said. “I have just escaped from a murderer. He’s in my house. He’s murdered the nanny.”

The bleeding woman was Veronica Lucan. She had gone down into the basement, looking for Rivett, wondering why her cup of tea was taking so long.

caption Lady Lucan, wife of missing Lord Lucan, pictured at her London home, 20th October 1977. source Geoff Wilkinson/Mirrorpix/Getty

The man she called a murderer was her estranged husband, born Richard John Bingham, but known as Lord Lucan, or the seventh earl of Lucan.

caption Lucan pictured working on the engine of his powerboat ‘White Migrant’ as he prepares to compete in the Daily Express Cowes-to-Torquay powerboat race in September 1963. source McCabe/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty

He was a skilled backgammon player and known to enjoy a vodka martini.

While the identity of the murdered women was certain, a lot still wasn’t clear.

caption Roger Rivett, a security guard and husband of nanny Sandra Rivett whose battered body was found in the Lucan household, in London after giving evidence to the Court on the case. source Central Press/Getty

Rivett was found in a US mail bag in the home’s dark basement. Still contested was who did it, and why.

Veronica and Lucan’s relationship started out happily. In 1963, 11 years before the murder, Veronica and Lucan met at a golfing event. By the end of the year, they were married.

caption Lord Lucan with his bride Veronica after their marriage, 1963. source Hulton-Deutsch Collection /Corbis / Getty

Veronica had said, “she was looking for a god, and he was a dream figure.”

But things didn’t work out in the intervening years.

caption John Bingham, 7th Earl of Lucan (1934 – ?) with his future wife, Veronica Duncan (1937 – 2017) after they announced their engagement, 14th October 1963. source Terry Fincher/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty

Lucan first worked as a banker, but after he won 10 times his salary in an evening of baccarat, he became a professional gambler.

“He was famous for never showing emotion when playing other games, whether he won or lost,” Stuart Wheeler told British GQ.

Every night, Lucan gambled at the Clermont Club, while Veronica was expected to sit in a women’s area called the “widow’s bench.”

caption Christies auction of silverware belonging to the family of John Bingham, 7th Earl of Lucan, who had been declared bankrupt in August 1975, London, England, March 1976. source Evening Standard / Hulton Archive / Getty

His big win had earned him the nickname “Lucky,” but money was a problem.

His luck didn’t last, and by the time of the murder, he owed about $60,000.

Veronica also resented the evening routine and suffered from depression.

caption Veronica Lucan in November 1974. source Frank Barratt / Keystone / Getty

According to The Guardian, she told ITV that he beat her with a cane to get the “mad ideas out of your head.” But they were measured blows, she said, and spiced up their love life.

By 1972, Lucan had moved out. But he was worried he would lose access to his children.

caption Lady Lucan, estranged wife of Lord Lucan, pictured with children Lady Frances and Lord Bingham George. source Daily Mirror / Mirrorpix / Getty

Things escalated in the weeks before the murder when Veronica won a court battle for custody. The battle had been bitter, and according to The Times, his efforts to prove she was insane had pushed him further into debt.

On the night Rivett was murdered, Lucan never showed up to a date he’d arranged with a woman named Andrina Colquhoun. Instead, he went to the family home, at 46 Lower Belgrave Street.

caption On the night of his disappearance, Andrina Colquhoun was waiting for him at the Clermont club. source Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Getty

Veronica maintained Lucan had meant to kill her, and accidentally killed Rivett in the dark.

caption Lady Lucan, wife of missing Lord Lucan, pictured at her London home holding a photograph of Lord Lucan. source Geoff Wilkinson/Mirrorpix/Getty

Down in the basement, she, too, had been bludgeoned over the head with a lead pipe. But she escaped by grabbing his testicles and squeezing.

In the few hours before he disappeared, Lucan maintained someone else had tried to kill his wife.

caption Susan Maxwell-Scott last saw Lord Lucan about 11.30 on the night of the murder of Sandra Rivett, his children’s nanny. Richard John Bingham, 7th Earl of Lucan, popularly known as Lord Lucan. source Daily Mirror / Mirrorpix / Getty

That’s what he told his friend Susan Maxwell-Scott, after driving 42 miles to her house in Sussex in a borrowed Ford Corsair.

He said his wife had accused him of hiring the killer, and he was going to “lie doggo.” At the house, he called his mother and wrote several letters.

In the early hours of the following morning, Lucan disappeared. He was 39 years old.

The last person to ever see him alive was Maxwell-Scott. She said she didn’t call the police because she didn’t know he was a wanted man.

Three days later, on November 10, the car he borrowed was found in Newhaven, East Sussex, on the southern English coast. Inside the car, there were bloodstains and a piece of lead pipe in the trunk.

caption Police with tracker dogs search cliff tops and harbor for missing Lord Lucan, now wanted on a murder charge. source Daily Mirror / Mirrorpix / Getty

A nation-wide manhunt began.

caption Police with tracker dogs search Peachaven Gold Course for missing Lord Lucan on November 27, 1974. source Daily Mirror / Mirrorpix / Getty

Police used contemporary contraptions like this autogyro, which was fitted with infra-red cameras. It could take X-ray pictures up to 2,000 feet above the Sussex Downs, which scientists hoped would lead to clues.

But the investigation was impeded, according to the Independent, by Lucan’s aristocratic pals doing their best not to help. They were described as “patronizing” and “condescending.”

Even though Lucan wasn’t found, an official inquest in 1975 confirmed he had killed Rivett.

caption John Bingham, 7th Earl of Lucan with his future wife, Veronica Duncan after they announced their engagement, 14th October 1963. source Terry Fincher/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty

Lucan was the last person in Britain to be convicted of murder by inquest jury. The jury took 30 minutes to reach their decision.

The New York Times headline read: “A Stylish British Lord Is Named as a Killer.”

In 1977, four years after his disappearance, Veronica wrote a letter telling him to give himself up. But later in life, she said she thought he’d killed himself.

caption On October 23, 1977, the Sunday Mirror published a letter from Lady Lucan to her husband appealing to him to give himself up. source Geoff Wilkinson/Mirrorpix/Getty

What kept this true-crime mystery in the international psyche for decades were the theories of what happened to Lucan. Many suspected he was still alive, but no one could be sure.

caption Broken window – by police to gain entry – at mews home at the rear (of 46 Lower Belgrave Street) in Eaton Row, where Lord Lucan lived. source Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Getty

One theory was that he had committed suicide by stuffing rocks in his pants after he realized his mistake. Veronica said she believed he threw himself off a ferry, purposefully aiming to go under the propellers so that no one would find his body.

caption Police divers at work at the Cresta marina for missing Lord Lucan, now wanted on a murder charge. Richard John Bingham, 7th Earl of Lucan, popularly known as Lord Lucan on November 27, 1974. source Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/ Getty

Another was that he disappeared into Africa. Reports of him have also popped up in Australia, Ireland, and New Zealand.

caption Police and dogs searching for the missing Lord Lucan at Newhaven in Sussex. source Evening Standard / Getty

In 2012, his brother Hugh Bingham told media outlets that he was sure Lucan had made it to South Africa. Having said that, they hadn’t spoken for years even before his disappearance.

By 2017, Lucan had been “seen” more than 70 times.

A third was that he shot himself and was then fed to a tiger.

caption Indian Royal Bengal tiger named Arjun eats at the Jaldapara wild life sanctuary in India. source Reuters

When Lady Osborne met police, she reportedly told them, “The last I heard of him, he was being fed to the tigers at my son’s zoo.”

When her son-in-law John Aspinall, who owned a private zoo, was questioned, he said he served his tigers better quality meat.

caption Zoo owner John Aspinall (1926 – 2000) with three tiger cubs, circa 1965. source Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty

In 2004, police reviewing the case said they thought he had managed to escape, helped by his close-lipped friends.

caption Police Officer outside 46 Lower Belgrave Street SW1 London, where – estranged wife – Lady Lucan and children lived. source Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Getty

Again in 2017, a detective who had run the case at one point told The Sun he had no doubt Lucan got away, helped by his friends, who he called, “The Sloane Square Mafia.”

Stephen Raphael, one of Lucan’s friends, reportedly said he met with Lucan at Aspinall’s zoo to discuss what they should do next.

In 1999, Lucan was declared legally dead. And in 2016, an official death certificate was released so his son could take the title.

A year later, in 2017, Veronica was found dead in the same house her estranged husband had been living in when he disappeared.

caption Lady Lucan, wife of missing Lord Lucan, pictured at her London home looking out of the window, 20th October 1977. source Geoff Wilkinson/Mirrorpix/Getty

She reportedly died of a drug overdose. After her death, letters were found beneath the floorboards. In them, she lamented how she was portrayed in the media and claimed Lucan was unstable.

In January 2020, Rivett’s son Neil claimed he discovered Lucan living in an unnamed city in Australia, living as a Buddhist. Scotland Yard says it’s looking into the claim.

caption Neil Berriman, son of Sandra Rivett, the murdered nanny that worked for Lord Lucan, arrives at the High Court in central London on February 3, 2016. source Justin Tallis / AFP / Getty

Rivett had previously told the Irish Times, “There is no getting away from the fact that, whatever happened that night, Lord Lucan is guilty of something in my eyes.”

caption Lord Lucan in 1963. source Douglas Miller/Keystone/Getty

