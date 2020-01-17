A new electric pickup truck will beat Tesla’s Cybertruck to market. Here’s why Lordstown Motor’s Endurance could be a major threat.

source Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors has revealed its all-electric pickup truck, the Endurance.

The automaker isn’t the only company attempting to enter the electric pickup truck market: Tesla, Ford, Bollinger Motors, and Rivian have all announced their own versions of an electric pickup.

The Lordstown Endurance will start at $52,500.

The Lordstown electric pickup truck, named Endurance, was created to be “smarter, safer, and more productive for work,” according to the automaker.

“The Endurance is the result of 10 years of research and development, which has been tested under the most rigorous fleet demands, resulting in unique validated technology,” its maker claims.

Lordstown Motors is just one of several automakers attempting to create their own electric pickup trucks.

Bollinger Motors announced its first electric all-wheel-drive B2 Pickup Truck just a few months before Tesla debuted the infamous Cybertruck on a livestream that shocked the internet with its futuristic design and direct call-out of Ford (which is also currently developing an electric F-150 pickup truck).

Ford has also backed Rivian, a startup creating its own electric pickup truck.

However, Lordstown Motor claims the Endurance has one thing the other electric pickup trucks don’t: it’s the first commercial car to have four in-wheel hub motors that allow the truck to operate better in “sticky, muddy, or slippery” environments.

The four in-wheel hub motors also increases the car’s control while decreasing its number of operating parts, allowing the Endurance to have the lowest amount of moving components in any vehicle currently on the market, the automaker claims. This also gives the pickup truck lower ownership and maintenance costs.

The Endurance will be produced in Lordstown, Ohio in a 6.2 million square feet production space that has the ability to create 420,000 vehicles annually. Take a look at the truck, which has a starting price of $52,500:

Like Tesla’s Cybertruck, the Lordstown pickup truck has a range of over 250 miles and a towing capacity of 7,500 pounds.

The truck can seat five people and hit a top speed of 80 mph.

The vehicle can charge 95% in 0.5 to 1.5 hours on a Level 3 DC charger.

A prototype is expected to be revealed in January, and the company is set to begin shipping the vehicles by the end of 2020. Preorders of the pickup truck are now available for a $100 deposit.