Lori Loughlin’s daughters could be called to testify against her in her college admissions scandal case

Lori Loughlin’s daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli may be called by prosecutors in the college admissions scandal to testify against their mother, according to a report from Us Weekly.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are accused of paying $500,000 to guarantee their daughters’ admissions into the University of Southern California.

A source told Us Weekly that Loughlin was told that she would have to plead guilty to avoid having her daughters testify against her.

A source told Us Weekly that Loughlin was told her daughters would be testifying against her unless the “Fuller House” actress took a plea deal, and changed her plea from not guilty to guilty.

“Lori has been told by the legal team that the United States Attorney’s Office will use her daughters as star witnesses in hopes of securing a conviction,” the source said, adding that Olivia Jane and Isabella “had their world turned upside down” by the March indictment in Operation Varsity Blues.

Insider has contacted Loughlin’s lawyers and the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts for comment.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have pleaded not guilty to multiple charges in the college admission scandal and could face up to 50 years in prison each if they’re convicted.

They’re accused of paying the scheme’s ringleader, William “Rick” Singer, $500,000 to guarantee their daughters’ admissions to the University of Southern California as crew recruits.

Us Weekly’s source said that prosecutors plan to reference a photo of Isabella on a rowing machine that was mentioned in a March indictment at Loughlin and Giannulli’s looming trial, saying Isabella posed for the photo “at the direction of her parents.”

“The girls seem to grasp the severity of the situation and are taking it very seriously,” the source said.

Court documents filed in December showed lawyers for Loughlin and Giannulli from Latham & Watkins LLP accusing federal prosecutors of withholding evidence that “helps show that both Defendants believed all of the payments they made would go to USC itself – for legitimate, university-approved purposes – or to other legitimate charitable causes.”