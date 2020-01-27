I’m a foodie who just went to LA for the first time. Here are the 10 places where every visitor should eat.

caption Perfectly sunlit, vaguely trashy, and bathed in sunlight, LA is now one of my favourite cities source Alice Johnston

I visited Los Angeles for the first time last year at age 27, and as a foodie, I learned to love the city by eating my way around it.

My first time in America, I was amazed at how different the cuisine could be – and I found a new love for Mexican food.

My food recommendations may not be the best or most talked about places, but they represent a microcosm of LA and what it stands for.

From inventively flavoured ice cream and incredible seafood to iconic upscale Californian cuisine, here are the 10 places where everyone who visits LA should eat.

Los Angeles is simultaneously a dreamy, sunlit vision of relaxed, abundant perfection, and an overwhelming collection of grime-covered, traffic-snarled bougie cities within cities that feel impossible to crack open.

When I first hopped off the plane at LAX at age 27, I found it difficult to feel like I’d really been there, feeling instead as though I’d merely visited spots within it rather than truly got underneath the skin of the place and people who live there.

A year later, my life is far richer for having spent more than a month in La La Land, split into several trips.

A European through and through, I found it tricky to get my head around this car-centric, straight-lined metropolis. You have to take LA in the small chunks that you can, rather than try to absorb the whole place in one go as you might do in a large city in Italy, France, or the UK.

The pace of life in LA is far slower than it is in London, and the constant clement weather, while unnerving for this Brit forged in rain and sleet, means that everything moves a little easier, a little slower. People are friendly and open, the produce is bountiful, and the food is completely different to home.

Ultimately, I learned to love the city by eating my way around it, sampling a selection of places and food that together truly sum up Los Angeles.

Joyful, photogenic, virtuous, and delicious, here are the 10 places any visitor should eat at if they want to consider themselves an Angelino – because let’s face it, almost everyone who lives there is a transplant, someone who moved from elsewhere in search of a better, sunnier existence. And when you enjoy the bounties this city has to offer, you’ll have to agree that they succeeded.

Salt and Straw

caption We all scream for Salt and Straw’s ice cream. source Alice Johnston

This beloved purveyor of deliciously varied ice cream flavours opened in Portland, Oregon in 2011 and quickly dripped its way down the west coast like a cone of melted vanilla. It serves the most inventive, reliable, and easily accessible ice cream across LA. Sustainable, organic, and socially conscious, there’ll be a location wherever you are in the city, and each branch is generally open late for post-dinner cravings. Flavours change monthly according to the seasons, but they’re all winners.

Must try: Roasted strawberry and malted white chocolate and almond brittle with salted ganache, $7.50 for a two-scoop cone. Oh, and they deliver pints for $11.50. If you get there and the queue is too long for you to deal with, you can grab a takeaway tub from the freezers and go right up to the register.

Malibu Seafood

caption Mermaid diet: Fish tacos, grilled tilapia, clam clowder, and fish sticks at Malibu Seafood. source Alice Johnston

A day on the beach in Malibu isn’t complete without two things – choosing which beautiful, floor-to-ceiling windowed house directly on the beach you’d live in if you were a billionaire, and going to Malibu Seafood for food that a mermaid would eat on her birthday. Serving hungry beach-goers since 1972, it’s owned and operated by commercial fishermen, so the fish and seafood is fresher and better cooked than anything you’ve ever had elsewhere. From the iconic sign to the red plastic trays to the grumpy staff who get annoyed when you take too long to order, it’s like nowhere else. Come hungry, bring friends, and expect a wait on the weekends.

Must try: Whatever seafood is seasonally available is generally a good bet, but standout favourites are the fish and fries from $8.95, fish tacos ($4.50), and grilled fish plate with rice and coleslaw, from $15.95.

Fruit stand fruit with Tajin

caption You don’t get more refreshing than fruit from a fruit stand. source Alice Johnston

LA is a driving city, and as you coast down roads with the wind in your hair and palm trees swaying in the brilliant blue sky above you, you’ll notice tiny stands with rainbow umbrellas dotted around the street corners. There’s no saying where these fruit stands might be, although they tend to proliferate in slightly edgier neighbourhoods – you’ll struggle to find one in Beverly Hills. When you spot the umbrella, pull over with a swerve and order a mixed fruit cup with Tajin seasoning. Ask the guy running the stall what fruit is good right now (he’ll know best), get the spicy, salty, limey seasoning to be tossed over it, and eat right there in the street, juices running down your chin. There’s no food that epitomizes LA’s sunny, optimistic nature more than spicy-sweet chunks of watermelon devoured in your car with the sun roof open and hip-hop blaring on the radio.

Must try: Watermelon, pineapple, jicama, papaya, and mango are the classics, but only you know what your favourite fruits are. Skip the Tajin at your peril. $5-$10 depending how big a container you get.

Sugarfish

caption Trust the chefs at Sugarfish to know what you should be eating. source Alice Johnston

Los Angeles does fish exceptionally well, seeing as it’s right on the ocean. As a Londoner who is used to paying top dollar for decent sushi, it was a wonderful surprise to discover that I could get really, really good nigiri and hand rolls for $30. Started by Chef Nozawa as a sushi place in the Valley, Sugarfish is now a chain which has branches all over LA. While you can order piece by piece, it specialises in the Trust Me, essentially a casual Omakase (where the chefs decide what and when you eat). And trust me – it’s always delicious, always faintly businesslike, and the rice is always warm. They don’t take bookings, so you might have to hang out in a strip mall parking lot for half an hour, but where else can you get so much good raw fish for so little money?

Must try: The Trust Me, from $25, starts with edamame and tuna in ponzu and moves onto varied nigiri and hand rolls, depending on what’s in season.

The Ivy

caption Relax into the floral-covered wonderland that is The Ivy. source Courtesy of The Ivy

You don’t get more classically LA than this. You probably saw The Ivy on reality shows in the early noughties, you’ve undoubtedly scrolled through TMZ stories featuring its white picket fence patio, and you’ve wondered aloud where the Kardashians get all those salads they’re constantly eating from: spoiler alert – it’s The Ivy. Founded in 1980 and celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, it was one of the first places to serve truly Californian cuisine. It’s still there, it’s still packed every brunch time, and it’s where you want to be for your blowout LA dinner, because that’s the secret to spotting a celebrity (movers, shakers, and famous faces tend to come at night rather than for lunch). Chicly decorated with more florals than you can wave your glass of complimentary champagne at, it’s an Instagrammers dream. You haven’t really arrived in the City of Angels until you’ve eaten on its hallowed patio strung with merrily winking rainbow-colour fairy lights.

Must try: An Ivy gimlet ($18.75,) Crab cakes ($24.75,) lobster ravioli with pink sauce ($44.75,) grilled vegetable salad from $35.75, and a box of chocolate chip cookies to take home, $18.

Sqirl

caption Don’t you dare forget to order the ricotta toast. source Alice Johnston

Have you even been to LA if you haven’t eaten brunch here? An out-of-the-way location on the fringes of SIlver Lake, you might have to park a couple of blocks away, and you’ll internally freak out when you see the queue, but stick it out. Marvel at the sheer number of lithe, tanned, young people waiting in line with their attractive babies/cute dogs/filmmaker friends with micro fringes. The food is fresh and innovative, and the produce is probably the best you’ve ever seen. It’s what your dream of LA life is like.

Must try: Sorrel pesto rice ($9,) rainbow ricotta toast for the table ($11,) and a jar of interestingly-flavoured house-made jam to take home, $14.

Tito’s Tacos

caption There’s nothing quite like Tito’s. source Alice Johnston

Until I went to LA, I’d never really eaten Mexican food – it wasn’t at all prevalent in the Essex suburb where I grew up. I was suitably horrified when I realized that I’d been missing out on what is now one of my favourite cuisines. On a main road in the up-and-coming neighbourhood of Culver City lies LA’s quintessential taco joint: Tito’s. The city has almost too much insanely good Mexican food to quantify, but for the classic and the best, go here. There’ll be a queue, and while you’re waiting you can admire the large, bright yellow stylised sign that’s probably visible from space. Their hard-shell tacos aren’t particularly chic, but they have a cult following.

Must try: Tito’s taco with cheese, $3.95, the bean and cheese burrito for $5.50, and chips and guac and salsa, from $6.05.

In-N-Out Burger

caption Quintessential LA. source Alice Johnston

It’s a movement. This is where I head straight off the plane, before I get to my room and collapse from 11-hour flight exhaustion (tip: as long as you stay up until 9 p.m. or so for the first couple of nights, the jet lag’s easy to get over. LA to London jet lag is a different story, but the food’s worth it). These fast food joints used to only exist in Southern California, although a slow expansion across the US is now underway, but it’s LA where they’re most at home. The palm tree motif, the neon signs, the fact that everyone from cops to high school students go there, means it’s dreamy, So-Cal-light-bathed junk food that you can’t miss out on. Eat outside and marvel at how sultry the night air is, while traffic roars in the distance and someone smokes fragrant weed nearby. Welcome to LA.

Must try: Mustard-grilled double double animal style, $3.45, with animal style fries, $1.60, root beer, and a milkshake, from 89 cents.

Fountain Coffee Room at The Beverly Hills Hotel

caption If you eat here you’re basically a celebrity. source Alice Johnston

Glamour, palm trees, and old-timey styling, the Beverly Hills Hotel has it all. But skip the upstairs restaurants – where you want to be seen eating is the coffee shop in the basement. Arrive early, take photos in front of the pink walls, then head downstairs to wait, because there’s only a counter, it’s very popular, and you can’t book. What you’re waiting for is probably the most classic breakfast spot in all of LA, serving stars since 1949.

Must try: Silver dollar pancakes, $18, smoked salmon omelette, $22, and the patty melt, $25.

Dear John’s

caption Dining here feels like going back in time. source Alice Johnston

A late edition to the party, classic steakhouse Dear John’s only opened last year – kind of. Although it was originally opened by movie star Jonny Harlowe (after being convinced by his friend Frank Sinatra that it was a good idea), it shut, but was reopened in 2019 for a last gasp of old Hollywood glamour. The twist is that the building is scheduled for demolition in 2021, so eat there while you still can. The menu is pure throwback indulgence with excellent cocktails, and old-school waitstaff who know what you want before you do and easily could have been whisked straight from the silver screen.

Must try: Caesar salad tossed tableside, $24, bougie tater tots, $32, sand dabs with lemon caper butter, $28, and a banana split, $12.