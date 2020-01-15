Disappointing photos show what 12 popular Los Angeles tourist attractions look like in real life

caption You’ll have to fight your way through crowds on the boardwalk at Venice Beach. source Michael Rosebrock/Shutterstock

Los Angeles, California, is full of incredible attractions that people travel from all around the world to visit.

While photos often make tourist spots like Venice Beach and Rodeo Drive look attractive, they usually aren’t as glamorous in real life.

Attractions in Hollywood, such as the Walk of Fame, are so packed with tourists that they’re difficult to enjoy.

Some of the most iconic attractions in Los Angeles, California, are simply overrated. Yet, the city draws crowds from all over the world who set out to experience the famous landmarks in Hollywood, the palm tree-lined streets of Beverly Hills, and the golden-sand beaches.

While Los Angeles has all of these things and more, the typical tourist spots are usually overcrowded and don’t always live up to the hype.

Before you book a trip, keep scrolling to see what these 12 famous Los Angeles attractions look like in real life.

A trip to Los Angeles is not complete without an up-close view of the famous Hollywood Sign.

caption The Hollywood Sign is instantly recognizable. source logoboom/Shutterstock

But it’s probably best to view the sign from afar, as the hike up the mountain takes about two to three hours round-trip.

caption The hike up the mountain is not for the faint of heart. source James D. Morgan/Contributor/Getty Images

Griffith Observatory has some of the best views of Los Angeles.

caption The Griffith Observatory overlooks the Los Angeles basin. source f11photo/Shutterstock

But heavy smog can make it difficult to get a decent view of downtown Los Angeles.

caption Heavy smog and pollution in Los Angeles obscure the view. source T G/TripAdvisor

Many people visiting Los Angeles make the short drive to Anaheim, California, in order to spend the day at Disneyland.

caption Disneyland is a short drive from Los Angeles. source Jeff Gritchen/Orange County Register via Getty Images

The iconic theme park is known as the happiest place on Earth …

caption Disneyland in Anaheim, California, is usually full of magic and wonder. source Barry King/WireImage via Getty Images

… If long lines and large crowds make you happy, that is.

caption Disneyland is especially packed during the holidays. source Jeff Gritchen/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images

Venice Beach is a great place to relax by the ocean and grab food on the boardwalk.

caption Visitors can ride their bikes along the coast at Venice Beach. source dualpics/Shutterstock

But because Venice is one of the most popular destinations in Los Angeles, the boardwalk is almost always crowded.

caption Visitors may also be surprised to discover the city is grappling with a homelessness epidemic. source Michael Rosebrock/Shutterstock

Rodeo Drive looks like something straight out of “Pretty Woman.”

caption Rodeo Drive is known for its chic, high-end fashion shops. source BCFC/Shutterstock

But you’d be lucky to get any solo photo ops, thanks to the heavy foot traffic Rodeo sees on a regular basis.

caption Lots of people visit Rodeo Drive to browse the stores. source prw05/TripAdvisor

The Hollywood Walk of Fame has become one of the biggest hotspots in Los Angeles.

caption The Hollywood Walk of Fame has some of Hollywood’s most prominent stars cemented into the sidewalk. source littlenySTOCK/Shutterstock

But the packed sidewalks make it hard to admire the stars.

caption Visitors flock to the Hollywood Walk of Fame on a regular basis. source Tupungato/Shutterstock

Santa Monica Pier is like a beautiful little oasis.

caption The Santa Monica Pier is recognizable thanks to its colorful Ferris wheel. source Mark and Anna Photography/Shutterstock

But you’re going to have to make your way down a long bridge filled with people to reach the end of it.

caption Crossing the bridge to get to the pier is usually a slow process. source Maria Fernanda Takigawa/TripAdvisor

L.A. Live is home to a number of popular nighttime entertainment options.

caption Located in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles, L.A. is a premiere destination for events. source Alex Millauer/Shutterstock

In fact, things can get a little too lively with all of the events happening at Staples Center, Microsoft Theatre, and the Novo — all conveniently located at L.A. Live.

caption L.A. Live can get crowded at times. source ralphh909/TripAdvisor

Grand Central Market has a variety of fresh dining options from some of LA’s best eats.

caption Grand Central Market is a popular dining choice among locals and tourists. source Walter Cicchetti/Shutterstock

But the lunch rush at the popular marketplace can lead to lines out the door.

caption During lunch hour, lines can be out the door. source Walter Cicchetti/Shutterstock

OUE Skyspace’s glass slide takes you over the edge (literally) of one of the tallest skyscrapers in Los Angeles.

caption OUE Skyspace LA offers 360-degree views of Los Angeles. source Marc Flores/Getty Images for Ogilvy PR

However, it’s a little underwhelming as the slide only goes down one floor.

caption The Skyslide is short, simple, and costs extra money to go on. source Hernan C/TripAdvisor

Pink’s Hot Dogs is a world-famous food spot in Los Angeles …

caption Pink’s is an establishment that has been around since the golden age of Hollywood. source Carlos Gandiaga/Shutterstock

… Thanks to its popular reputation, there’s always a wait, no matter what time of the day it is.

caption The lines at Pink’s can become massive. source Michael Gordon/Shutterstock

The street lamps are a striking visual piece at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

caption Chris Burden’s “Urban Light” installation at LACMA has become one of the city’s most popular attractions. source Min C. Chiu/Shutterstock

It’s hard to get an Instagram-worthy picture though, as it’s usually filled to the brim with people trying to capture a photo of their own.