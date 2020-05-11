Lower number of new Covid-19 cases on Monday partly due to fewer tests done, after MOH detected 33 false positives

A healthcare worker storing a nasopharyngeal swab to test for Covid-19 at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital’s emergency department on April 28, 2020. The Straits Times

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 486 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore on Monday (May 11), much lower than the 876 from a day before.

Again, the vast majority of new cases are foreign workers who live in dormitories. Of the new cases, two are Singaporeans and permanent residents.

The total number of cases reported since Jan 23 is now 23,822.

In a statement, MOH said that the lower number of cases on Monday is partly due to fewer tests being processed at a testing laboratory, which is recalibrating apparatus for one of its test kits.

On Sunday, the ministry reported that it had detected 33 false positives from the laboratory. The erroneous results were said to be caused by an apparatus calibration issue for one of its test kits, MOH said.

These false positive results were discovered when subsequent retesting at the National Public Health Laboratory showed that the 33 patients were not infected with Covid-19.

The ministry added that two individuals had received equivocal test results. As a precautionary measure, these cases were first classified as positive and isolated while pending verification. Both cases subsequently tested negative when re-tested.

There were no false negative results discovered, MOH said.

