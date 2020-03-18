Willie Nelson’s annual Luck Reunion music festival will be livestreamed for free after it was canceled due to coronavirus

caption Willie Nelson’s Luck Reunion music festival typically takes place on the rocker’s ranch in Luck, Texas. source Gary Miller/Getty Images

Willie Nelson’s annual Luck Reunion will be the first major music festival to be fully livestreamed amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Performances will be broadcast for free on Thursday from 6 pm to 11 pm Central Time.

The lineup features sets filmed live by the artists themselves, including beloved country stars like Margo Price, Jewel, and Nathaniel Rateliff.

Fans can also opt to “tip” throughout the broadcast, and donations will be divided equally among all performers.

Organizers had previously announced the postponement of the annual country festival. But instead of rescheduling or simply canceling – like many concerts and music festivals have been forced to do, thanks to social distancing guidelines and bans on public gatherings – performances will be broadcast for free online.

The five-hour event kicks off on Thursday at 6 pm Central Time.

The lineup features sets filmed live by the artists themselves – many from living rooms, bedrooms, or home studios – and confirmed acts include Nelson, Margo Price, Jewel, and Nathaniel Rateliff.

caption Margo Price’s new album “That’s How Rumors Get Started” will be released on May 8. source Gary Miller/Getty Images

“The free-to-view stream is an effort to gather the creative community in a virtual setting during a time that in-person gatherings are impossible to execute,” reads a statement provided to Insider.

However, fans can also opt to “contribute via a digital tip jar” throughout the broadcast. The donations will be divided equally among all performers, and artists have been offered the chance to donate their share to a charity of their choice, or to a fellow artist in need.

“Everyone in our community is gutted. We are gutted. We couldn’t just sit around on Thursday when our event was supposed to take place, knowing that other producers and artists in our industry are also isolated and out of work. This is our effort to bring back a bit of the Luck spirit, and to try to raise money for the people and charities we care about so deeply,” Matt Bizer, co-founder of Luck Productions, said in a statement.

Fans can watch the festival on Luck Reunion’s website, Facebook, or on the streaming platform Twitch. The full lineup will be announced soon on social media.

Organizers confirmed to Insider that tickets for this year’s in-person event will be honored at the 2021 Luck Reunion.