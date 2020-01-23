Lucky’s Market confirms that it’s closing most of its stores, and reveals the 7 that will remain open

caption Lucky’s Market is closing stores. source Lucky’s Market

Lucky’s Market confirmed Thursday that it plans to close dozens of stores.

“After exploring multiple alternatives, the decision was made to close various stores, in addition to a reduction in staff at the company’s support office in Niwot, Colorado,” the company said.

Lucky’s Market plans to keep seven stores in operation in Michigan, Ohio, Missouri, Florida, and Colorado.

The regional grocery chain Lucky’s Market confirmed on Thursday that it is closing most of its stores, and revealed seven locations that will remain in operation.

“After exploring multiple alternatives, the decision was made to close various stores, in addition to a reduction in staff at the company’s support office in Niwot, Colorado,” the company said in an emailed statement to Business Insider.

The 17-year-old company has about 40 stores in 10 states, though most are in Florida, according to its website. Lucky’s said it launched going-out-of-business sales this week at the closing stores.

“It is anticipated that the closing process for stores will take place over the next three weeks,” the company said. “Deep discounts on in-store merchandise during that time will allow customers to stock up on some of their favorite Lucky’s products before they are sold out.”

Lucky’s Market said it plans to keep seven stores open following the closings. The remaining stores include: Traverse City, Michigan; Cleveland, Ohio; Columbus, Ohio; Columbia, Missouri; Melbourne, Florida; and North Boulder and Fort Collins, Colorado.

The closings will impact about 2,500 employees, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported on Tuesday.

The decision to close dozens of stores comes after Kroger announced in December that it planned to divest its stake in Lucky’s, which advertises the tagline “organic for the 99 percent.”

Kroger invested an undisclosed amount in the grocery chain in 2016.