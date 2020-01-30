Lucy Hale says she once tried to match with John Mayer on a dating app: ‘I don’t think he pressed yes for me’

caption Lucy Hale said she saw John Mayer on a dating app. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images; Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

Lucy Hale said she noticed John Mayer’s profile on an unnamed VIP dating app, but the singer didn’t match with her.

“John Mayer is on there,” she told Cosmopolitan in an interview published on Thursday. “And I pressed yes for him, but I don’t think he pressed yes for me.”

When the reporter asked if she was concerned about the “New Light” singer’s reputation, Hale said, “I’m so drawn to musical talent, I don’t care.”

Lucy Hale tried to find romance on an unnamed VIP dating app, and one profile, specifically, stood out to her.

“John Mayer is on there,” the 30-year-old actress told Cosmopolitan in an interview published on Thursday. “And I pressed yes for him, but I don’t think he pressed yes for me.”

When asked if she was hesitant to get involved with Mayer, who has been in public relationships with Hollywood stars like Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston, and Katy Perry in the past, Hale insisted that she wasn’t deterred.

“I’m so drawn to musical talent, I don’t care,” the actress said.

Aside from revealing her admiration for the man speculated to have inspired emotion-filled breakup tracks like Swift’s “Dear John” and Perry’s “Miss You More,” Hale also shared that her taste in partners has evolved with age. As she leaves her 20s behind, she said she’s stopped trying to fix “damaged people.”

“I used to be really drawn to, like, damaged people who had been through some s—,” she said. “Now, I’m like, ‘You can be nice but not boring. Nice but not a dud.'”

In the past, Hale has reportedly dated musicians such as The Cab keyboard player Alex Marshall, country singer Joel Crouse, and electronic musician Anthony Kalabretta.

Though she was on the dating app when she spotted Mayer, the actress said she’s carrying an independent outlook into her 30s. She told Cosmopolitan, “It feels nice to just not give a f— about certain things.”

Aside from altering her attitude and letting go of the anxiety Hale said she felt while filming “Pretty Little Liars,” the actress has also leaned into new styles – and this time, it’s for herself. She said, “I truly don’t dress for men at all. I dress for me and what I think is cool.”

At one point, the star cut off eight inches of her hair and told Cosmopolitan it was “the most liberating thing I’ve ever done.”

She added, “I couldn’t tell you the amount of times when guys were like, ‘You should grow your hair out again. I like long hair.’ I’m like, ‘I’m not cutting my f—ing hair for you.’ I cut my hair for me. And I feel great with it this way.”