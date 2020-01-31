People are begging Lush to make more of its sold-out Koala-shaped soap that benefits animals affected by Australian bushfires

caption Lush’s limited-edition koala soap was called All the Wild Things. source Lush

Earlier in January, Lush began selling soaps shaped like koalas to raise money for animals affected by Australia’s bushfires.

The soaps quickly sold out, as 50,000 pieces were available worldwide to represent the number of koalas in Australia.

Fans who missed out on the limited-edition soap are now begging Lush to bring it back.

Lush says it has no plans to resell the item, while representatives recommend that customers purchase its Charity Pot lotion, which it says raises money for small grassroots organizations.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Lush’s newest product has already sold out – and it doesn’t look like more will ever be made again.

Last week, the skin-care company began selling koala-shaped soap to raise money for animals affected by Australia’s bushfires. Fifty-thousand pieces were available worldwide to represent the number of koalas in Australia, and all units quickly sold out.

Now, fans of the soap are begging Lush to bring back the limited-edition item.

caption This soap is also sold in a different shape called Outback Mate. source Lush

Lush fans are using Instagram to advocate for more koala-shaped soap

Lush posted a photo of the koala soap, called All The Wild Things, to Instagram on Saturday. The post explained that the soap would be made as a limited-edition product, and that the scent is also available under a different shape and name: Outback Mate.

The comments section of the post was originally filled with messages like “amazing work!” and “just ordered one!” More recent messages, however, show frustration among customers who wish Lush would create more of the product.

“This is a bit ridiculous,” one person said. “I was going to buy at least six for me and family. Please make more!! Don’t cap it. Australia needs as much help as it can get!”

“Sold out online?!” another person wrote. “Why would you put a cap on a donation item? Especially knowing how well the effort will do? The mold is already made, why can’t you create more? This is such a disappointment.”

Lush says it has no plans to make more koala-shaped soap

In response to one comment left on Lush’s Instagram post, a brand representative named Nick apologized and wrote: “We limited this product to 50,000 worldwide as this represents the number of koalas in Australia. Not to fear though, you can still provide support by purchasing Charity Pot Lotion – all proceeds go to supporting grassroots efforts.”

On its website, Lush says 100% of the product’s sales (excluding taxes) are donated “to small grassroots organizations working in the areas of human rights, animal protection and environmental justice.”

Similar messages were written to countless other commenters. One person, however, asked if there were any options for shoppers who want to donate to Lush’s charities but don’t enjoy the Charity Pot Lotion.

“Why don’t the charity items get restocked? Pretty obvious we want to help and they sell out all the time,” an Instagram user wrote. “Pretty frustrating and I hate the way Charity Pot smells.”

“When it comes to our charity products such as the All The Wild Things soap, we have 10,000 to release,” a Lush representative named Priyanka wrote. “If you are still looking for ways to help other than our Charity Pot, I would recommend reaching out to our Australia Lush team to see if there are other ways you can help restore the wildlife.”

“I will let our teams know that you would love for us to make more of our charitable items,” Priyanka continued.

Representatives for Lush did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.