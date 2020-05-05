Cashmere sweats for lounging and $18,000 silk gowns for parties that aren’t happening: Here are the 7 biggest online luxury shopping trends right now

source Moda Operandi

Online retailer Moda Operandi‘s biannual luxury report reveals that though people are shopping more for comfortable clothing, they are also still buying beach and vacation clothes during the pandemic.

Shoppers are also looking to buy more “investment pieces.” Moda’s fine jewelry purchases have grown over 30% when compared to the same time last year.

Moda also found that people are more willing to purchase items at full-price if the item is attached to a charitable cause.

The urge to online shop is as strong as ever during coronavirus lockdowns, but shopping habits have changed in a few key ways, Moda Operandi‘s most recent luxury report finds.

Moda Operandi, an online retailer known for selling designer pieces straight from the runways, recently released its biannual luxury report for the fall/winter runway seasons.

For the report, Moda commissioned The Harris Poll to ask 1,500 US women between the ages of 18 and 60 about their shopping habits. As the coronavirus began to impact the world, Moda shifted its report’s scope to more specifically examine how COVID-19 has impacted the luxury fashion industry and the products people have been buying since March 9 – the week the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

Perhaps as expected, Moda’s report found that people are buying more comfortable clothing and splashy home decor while social distancing. But the report also revealed that, though shoppers may not be booking trips to Saint Tropez this summer, they’re still scooping up beach and vacation wear – perhaps the result of daydreaming about future travel plans.

Keep reading for seven key trends noted in Moda’s luxury report.

Despite promotional sales to encourage spending, shoppers are still spending full price on items that are attached to charitable causes.

Moda found that even if a promotional sale is going on, shoppers are still willing to spend full-price on luxury items, if those items are attached to a charitable cause. As an example, the retailer pointed to its own “Shop For a Cause” initiative that launched on April 14 and ended on April 23.

For the initiative, Moda promised to donate 15% of its net profits from full-price items to COVID-19 relief efforts. The retailer partnered with community organizations Direct Relief, Baby2Baby, and A Common Thread to donate a total of $100,000.

Throughout that initiative, Moda found that people still bought full-price items, despite the fact that the website had another promotional sale happening at the same time – one that gave 30% off best-selling items. The retailer also found that 34% of those who shopped the initiative were either new to the website, or were shoppers who had not been on the website in the past year.

Luxury sweatpants have been on the rise as people spend more time at home.

caption A Madeline Thomson sweat outfit.

The report revealed that searches on its website for “sweats” spiked 50%, while searches for “sweatpants” spiked 85% in the weeks after March 9 (the World Health Organization officially declared COVID-19 a global pandemic on March 11). Moda Operandi’s five best-selling pants are in the “leisurewear” category.

One of Moda’s top-selling items was the now-sold out $895 Balenciaga Track Logo Mesh Sneakers. About 67% of orders for the shoes came after March 9. Moda also said that one of its current top-performing brands is Madeleine Thompson, a brand that specializes in cashmere tops and bottoms.

Fine jewelry sales have risen as people look to buy “investment pieces.”

Business Insider previously reported that wealthy people have been investing more in high-quality purchases that have proven to retain (or grow in) value over time, including fine art and high-end watches like Rolexes.

Moda found that people have also been buying fine jewelry as investment pieces, as Moda’s sales in that category have risen 35%, when compared to this time last year. Its top-selling jewelry pieces include a $49,000 Dreamboule ring, and a $20,000 Anita Ko pave cuff, according to the report.

The report also found that 40% of surveyed shoppers intended to buy investment pieces because they believe the items pay off after one wears it enough. Meanwhile, 13% of those surveyed say they are looking at investment pieces for their eventual resale value, while 12% are looking for even longer-term investments to pass down to their children.

Home decor sales are also on the rise as people spend more time in their homes.

caption The Lobmeyr’s Persian Glass Tumbler.

Moda reports an 80% increase in home decor sales since the week of March 9. Its best-selling item is a Lobmeyr’s Persian Glass Tumbler, which retails for $280.

Even though leisurewear is in, shoppers are still splurging on party clothes, despite widespread lockdowns and social distancing measures.

Since March 9, one of Moda’s best-selling brands has been Mach & Mach, known for its glittery party pieces. The brand has developed a cult following on Instagram, boasting over 180,000 followers. Its Crystal Satin pumps, which retail for $960, are Moda’s top-selling shoes across fall/winter collections.

Shoppers have also been flocking to buy jersey-knit dresses and Valentino silk turtleneck gowns, according to Moda’s report.

Though many public events have been canceled, secret parties are reportedly still happening. Business Insider’s Hillary Hoffower previously reported that, even amid the pandemic, an anonymous media executive told CNN that he went to two separate dinner parties in the affluent DC neighborhood of Georgetown.

People are also still buying beach and vacation wear, even as the travel industry comes to a standstill.

Moda’s surveyed consumers are still buying beach and vacation clothes, even as the travel industry comes to a halt. In particular, the website’s resort-wear campaign and collections have seen double growth when compared to this time last year, according to the report.

Bottega Veneta is one of the retailer’s top brands.

Moda reports that Bottega Veneta had nine out of the top ten bestselling bags since March 9, suggesting that shoppers are pivoting toward minimalist, quality pieces.

Business Insider previously reported that wealthy people have been flocking to buy Bottega Veneta’s bags, specifically the “Pouch,” as its sleek design has served as a rejection to the oversized logos and streetwear trends that dominated the 2010s. Instead, the Pouch is noted for its”timeless” appeal and quality.

The Pouch retails starting at $580, with the most expensive version on its website selling for $9,200.