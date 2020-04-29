Lyft is laying off nearly 1,000 employees — 17% of its workforce — as the coronavirus sends the ride-hailing industry into a nosedive

caption Lyft went public in March 2019. The company’s stock price remains about 56% below where it began trading. source REUTERS/Mike Blake

Lyft said on Wednesday that it would cut nearly 1,000 jobs and had furloughed 288 workers.

Both Lyft and its larger competitor Uber have seen ride-hailing volumes plummet during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lyft said in a filing with US regulators on Wednesday that it planned to lay off “approximately 982 employees,” or 17% of its workforce, and had furloughed 288 others as the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc on the ride-hailing industry.

Collectively, the job cuts and furloughs represent more than 20% of Lyft’s latest reported headcount of 5,683 employees at the end of 2019. The company said the layoffs would cost $28 million to $36 million in severance payments and other expenses.

Lyft also said its executive leadership would take a 30% pay cut, with vice presidents seeing a 20% reduction and “all other exempt employees” taking a 10% cut. Members of Lyft’s board of directors “have voluntarily agreed to forego 30% of their cash compensation for the second quarter of 2020,” Lyft said.

Shares of Lyft were up more than 5% on Wednesday, outpacing broader market gains.

A New York Times reporter said that word of the layoffs circulated earlier this week thanks to a slip-up by an employment lawyer.

Lyft is laying off 17 percent of its workforce and furloughing 5 percent. This is after an employment lawyer at the company accidentally invited much of the workforce to a weekend meeting called "Jetty" in what workers took to be a reference to jettisoning jobs. — kate conger (@kateconger) April 29, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has had an outsize effect on Lyft – and, to some extent, its larger competitor Uber – as stay-at-home orders around the world drastically reduce demand for on-demand car rides. By some measures, ride-hailing volumes have decreased by more than 90% in hard-hit areas.

Lyft, which doesn’t have a food-delivery arm the size of Uber’s, announced earlier in April that it had launched a pilot delivery initiative to move essential goods like groceries and medicine. It’s not clear what effect that’s had so far on mitigating revenue loss from the pandemic.

Uber is also mulling staffing cuts of even greater magnitude, the technology news site The Information reported on Tuesday. The company did not confirm the report, but a representative told Business Insider that it was “looking at every possible scenario to ensure we get to the other side of this crisis in a stronger position than ever.”

Lyft is set to report its first-quarter financial performance on May 6, with investors eagerly awaiting an update on how the company is weathering the crisis.

“This update will include detailed actions the company is taking to strengthen its financial position, improve its cost structure, and support drivers and riders on the Lyft platform,” Lyft said in announcing the earnings call. “In light of the evolving and unpredictable effects of COVID-19, Lyft is currently not in a position to forecast the expected impact of COVID-19 on its financial and operating results for the remainder of 2020.”

