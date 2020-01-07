Macy’s is closing at least 15 stores — here’s the full list

caption Find out if your local Macy’s store is closing. source Kena Betancur/Getty Images

Macy’s is closing at least 15 stores in early 2020.

In August 2016, Macy’s said it would close 100 stores. Since then, it has been closing locations as their leases expire. When reached by Business Insider, a Macy’s representative did not comment on whether these 15 stores were part of its planned closures from 2016.

The representative said that regular, non-seasonal employees who are laid off and unable to find a job at nearby Macy’s stores would be eligible for severance.

In 2016, Macy’s said it would close 100 stores after it reported six consecutive years of declining sales. Since then, it has been closing these locations as their leases expire.

A representative for the company did not comment on whether this recent wave of closures was included in the 2016 plan but said that Macy’s “regularly reviews” its store portfolio and would update investors on its investor day on February 5.

The representative told Business Insider that regular, non-seasonal employees who are laid off and unable to find a job at nearby Macy’s stores would be eligible for severance.

See the list of Macy’s upcoming store closings below:

If you’re a current or former employee of Macy’s and have a story to share, contact this reporter at mhanbury@businessinsider.com or on Signal at +1 (646) 768-4716 using a non-work phone.

Macon Mall, Macon, Georgia

The Centre at Salisbury, Salisbury, Maryland

Nittany Mall, State College, Pennsylvania

Harrisburg Mall, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Rivergate Mall, Goodlettsville, Tennessee

Westfield Meriden, Meriden, Connecticut

University Mall, Carbondale, Illinois

Towne Square Mall, Owensboro, Kentucky

Northgate Mall, Cincinnati, Ohio

Stow-Kent Plaza, Stow, Ohio

54 E. Main St., Walla Walla, Washington

Ohio Valley Mall, St. Clairsville, Ohio

300 Pine St., Seattle, Washington (Seattle flagship)

Lewiston Center Mall, Lewiston, Idaho

Cascade Mall, Burlington, Washington