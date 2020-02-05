Macy’s is testing a new kind of store that’s not attached to a mall as it executes a massive turnaround that includes thousands of job cuts

caption Greendigs, a plant shop within the new Market by Macy’s concept store. source Courtesy of Macy’s

Macy’s is opening a new concept store in Texas on Thursday. It was developed by Rachel Schectman, founder of the experiential retail boutique Story, which was acquired by Macy’s in 2018.

Market by Macy’s is located in Southlake, Texas, an affluent suburb of Dallas, and will be the first of its kind for the retailer.

The store is part of the revitalization and turnaround plan that Macy’s announced on Tuesday.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Macy’s is opening an experimental concept store on Thursday, part of a larger three-year turnaround effort announced this week.

Titled Market by Macy’s, the new store is based in Southlake, Texas, an affluent suburb of Dallas, and will be the first of its kind for the retailer.

Market by Macy’s will feature a curated assortment of clothing and home decor, an apothecary for health and beauty needs, community events, and an in-store cafe. The store was developed in partnership with Rachel Shechtman, founder of the experiential retail boutique Story, which was acquired by Macy’s in 2018. According to Macy’s, the new shop is designed to be “smaller than an average Macy’s store and will be located off-mall in lifestyle centers.”

The store opening comes just two days after the retailer – which also owns Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury – announced a turnaround plan that involves closing 125 stores and slashing corporate offices in an effort that will impact 2,000 employees.

“The changes we are making are deep and impact every area of the business, but they are necessary,” Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette said in a statement on Tuesday. “I know we will come out of this transition stronger, more agile and better fit to compete in today’s retail environment.”

Here’s a look inside:

Market by Macy’s has a significantly more high-fashion vibe than its traditional department store counterpart.

source Courtesy of Macy’s

It also has fun neon lighting, as seen here in the women’s department.

source Courtesy of Macy’s

Beyond apparel, Market by Macy’s sells a wide assortment of lifestyle and home goods products.

source Courtesy of Macy’s

These items are arranged in an Instagram-friendly, aesthetically pleasing way.

source Courtesy of Macy’s

Shoppers will find similar styling in the men’s department …

source Courtesy of Macy’s

… as well as a diverse assortment of brands and styles.

source Courtesy of Macy’s

The men’s department is just as visually striking as the women’s.

source Courtesy of Macy’s

Wall murals around the store were painted by Fort Worth-based artist Katie Murray.

source Courtesy of Macy’s

One of Market’s trendiest features is Getchells Apothecary, where shoppers can browse health and beauty products.

source Courtesy of Macy’s

In Greendigs, shoppers can browse from an assortment of plants and decorative pots.

source Courtesy of Macy’s

Then they can stop by this room of home goods for even more decor finds and inspiration.

source Courtesy of Macy’s

Market by Macy’s includes a trendy cafe called Herald, where shoppers can stop for a bite to eat …

source Courtesy of Macy’s

… or even to get some work done.

source Courtesy of Macy’s

Herald includes a variety of tasty-looking eats, like this fun take on toast.

source Courtesy of Macy’s

Here’s another Herald specialty.