MADERA GROUP: Hong Kong’s First Hospitality Group to adopt “RAZE Nano-Photocatalyst” Technology

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 6 April 2020 – Since Year 2012, Madera Group owns and operates a collection of outstanding chic hotel, serviced apartment, cafe and yoga centre in Hong Kong. Madera Group adheres to deliver great customer experience from hearts and always put the health and safety of guests and staffs first. During the recent coronavirus outbreak, Madera Group has taken precautionary measures to minimize the risk of contracting and spreading severe respiratory disease in the premises.





Madera Group, the Hong Kong’s first hospitality group takes the lead in the industry, proudly partnered with a local technology company RAZE (www.nanoraze.com) to adopt “RAZE Nano-Photocatalyst” spraying technology to medically disinfect all premises and facilities, aiming to provide clean environment to the guests and staffs.













Madera Group adopted “Raze Nano-photocatalyst” protection treatments for entire properties include Hotels, Serviced Apartment, Cafés and Yoga Centre.









“Raze Nano-Photocatalyst” disinfection has been applied to all facilities in Madera Residences’s guestrooms, purifying and decomposing bacteria, viruses and indoor pollutants immediately.









The guestrooms, cafe and facilities at Hotel Madera Hong Kong are coated by “Raze Nano-photocatalyst” treatment, provides continuous protection for up to 3 months.

This medical-level disinfection applied to all Madera guestrooms, cafés, facilities and back offices. All areas have been purified and decomposed bacteria, viruses and indoor pollutants immediately and coated with a protective film provides continuous disinfecting protection for up to 3 months after treatment. The “Raze Nano-Photocatalyst” technology works for up to 8 hours even without the light, it is now applied to over 26,000 public vehicles and 6,000 restaurants.





The “Raze Nano-Photocatalyst” products are now available for sale at all Madera premises.





About Madera Hotel Management Limited

The Madera Group owns and operates a collection of outstanding chic hotel, serviced apartment, cafe and yoga centre in Hong Kong. We are all about delivering great customer experience from our hearts. From hardware to software, from big ideas to the fine details, our guests feel and benefit from the Madera differences.





Hotel Madera Hollywood and Hotel Madera Hong Kong currently ranks 18 & 25 respectively among 740 Hong Kong hotels (according to TripAdvisor.com).





Madera Residences has won the converted Top 10 “Traveler’s Choice Award” by TripAdvisor and “The Best Serviced Apartment Award” by REA Group for seven consecutive years.





Hotel Madera Hong Kong is also awarded “Sustained Performance for Hong Kong Green Awards – 5 Years+” by Hong Kong Green Council.



