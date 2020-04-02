Madewell is running a flash sale on women’s jeans and most pairs are just $75

caption We think denim is one of the best things Madewell has to offer. source Madewell/Facebook

We love Madewell’s denim. With tall, regular, and petite options in a wide range of sizes, Madewell has jeans for everyone.

Now through April 6, Madewell is offering many of its bestselling women’s jeans for just $75 with code “SWEETDEAL” at checkout.

You can also get an extra 30% off women’s sale items and an extra 50% off men’s sale items with the same code “SWEETDEAL” at checkout.

A great pair of jeans is one of the best investments you can make for your wardrobe. You can wear them with T-shirts and sneakers as much as you can wear them with blouses and boots, taking you from dinners to dates to work events and more.

Everyone’s idea of what makes a pair of jeans great is different. Whether what you’re looking for is a fun wash, a perfect fit, or a simple style, Madewell has got you covered. The brand offers a wide selection that appeals to all tastes, from classic skinnies to funky bell-bottoms. What we love most though is the range of inseams. You can find almost any pair of Madewell jeans in petite, regular, and tall inseams, making it an ideal place to shop for all different body types.

caption The Cali demi-boot is an Insider Reviews favorite.

At the time of publishing, you can find a wide selection of women’s jeans for just $75. For some of the pairs included in the flash sale, that’s almost half off the original price. Third-party branded jeans are the notable exceptions and not discounted as part of this sale.

There is plenty more on sale beyond denim. You can get an extra 30% off many other women’s sale items like the brand’s basic tees as well as an extra 50% off men’s sale items.

We don’t see deals like this one come around often. Since this promotion is only running through April 6, we recommend shopping it out as soon as you can if you’re need of new denim.