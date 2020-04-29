This online store uses a personalized quiz to help you find the right shade of hair dye — and at a fraction of the cost compared to salons

source Madison Reed

Cheap drugstore hair color products often contain harsh or harmful ingredients like ammonia, parabens, and phthalates.

Madison Reed saves you an expensive trip to the salon and also focuses on ingredients that are actually good for your hair.

The website gives you the confidence to color your own hair at home, even if you’ve never done it before.

I’ve gone through my fair share of at-home hair treatments, from the blonde highlights trend of my elementary school years to my most recent foray into purple ombré. That’s the fun of hair. You can manipulate and alter it in many ways and if you don’t like it you can chop it off, let it grow out, or dye it back to its original color. Because of this fleeting nature, I preferred to drop as little money as possible on my hair color changes.

My glib attitude was always betrayed by a nagging feeling that I wasn’t doing my hair health any favors. Anyone who has taken a whiff of the harsh, ammonia-filled dyes is probably also having second thoughts. “But I am cheap,” I remind myself as I reach for a $10 box at the drugstore. My rationale is that I’m saving hundreds of dollars and hours spent in a salon chair.

The happy medium between these two extremes is Madison Reed, an online hair color brand that offers hair dye, root touch up, and other hair treatment products that are affordable and won’t fry your hair.

It has removed many harsh ingredients found in other products.

Its products do not contain the following ingredients:

Ammonia

PPD, or para-phenylenediamine

Parabens

Resorcinol

Phthlates

Gluten

Sodium laurel sulfate

Titanium dioxide

They do include these ingredients:

Argan oil

Keratin

Ginseng root extract

Honey

Baobab oil

Mongogo oil

Maracuja oil

Its prices are reasonable.

All of its hair color and care products cost between $20 to $30. Accessories like bowls, brushes, and hair clips all cost $20 or less. You can save a few dollars by opting for a membership that includes auto-delivery at a schedule you select.

The color quiz guides you to the right shade for your hair.

You may not know how to actually achieve your desired look, but taking the color quiz before browsing through your options can help. You’ll be asked questions about your natural hair color and what tones you’d like to add (e.g. hints of gold, ash, mahogany).

You can make side-by-side comparisons of colors you are considering.

Since the color quiz will give you multiple matches, this feature makes it easy to compare your choices. Feel free to compare your color with shades from all levels of the spectrum, but the site does warn you if a color could be too light or dark for your hair.

The how-to section offers guidance on what to do before, during, and after you color.

If you’re new to at-home coloring, this section should clear up any confusion or hesitation.

If you still have questions, you can call or chat with a colorist.

No one expects you to be an expert. You can also email photos of your hair to show the colorist your roots and ends.

If you care about both your hair health and your wallet, try Madison Reed’s solutions.

Because dyeing your hair requires frequent touch-ups, you’ll avoid damaging it and you can treat it from the comfort of your own home.