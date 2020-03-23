Madonna is being criticized by fans for calling the coronavirus ‘the great equalizer’ in a bizarre bathtub video

Fans have condemned Madonna for calling the coronavirus “the great equalizer” in an Instagram video shared Sunday, which shows her wearing jewellery in the bathtub.

“That’s the thing about COVID-19. It doesn’t care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are,” Madonna began.

But some slammed the singer for showing just how different she was from regular people with her opulent bath setting.

Madonna has been criticized by fans for calling the coronavirus “the great equalizer” in a video shot in her bathtub, which she shared on Instagram on Sunday.

In the video, where the 61-year-old is wearing nothing but jewellery and is surrounded by flower petals, she gave a sermon-like speech about how the pandemic doesn’t discriminate between the rich and poor.

She captioned the post: “No discrimination – Covid-19!” and provided an array of hashtags including “be creative.”

“That’s the thing about COVID-19. It doesn’t care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are,” Madonna said in the video.

“How smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell.

“It’s the great equalizer and what’s terrible about it is what’s great about it.

“What’s terrible about it is that it’s made us all equal in many ways, and what’s wonderful about is, is that it’s made us all equal in many ways.”

The singer then referenced her 1995 hit song “Human Nature” – which she recently performed on her Madame X tour.

“Like I used to say at the end of ‘Human Nature’ every night, if the ship goes down, we’re all going down together.”

But fans quickly shut down Madonna’s theory in the comments.

@jessicapgli wrote: “Sorry my queen, love u so much, but we’re not equal. We can die from the same diseases, but the poor will suffer the most. Do not romanticize nothing of this tragedy.”

@jacksonleylidia commented: “Meanwhile, some are out there with bare essentials and she’s posting petaled nipples. Stop it Madonna. I love ya girl but stop.”

@shamey_ames commented: “Money will never allow us to all be equal. We have billionaires doing nothing, we have multi-millionaires singing imagine together while we all roll our eyes and wonder where is your money going to help the masses?”

@jennyeversonsmith wrote: “You sure about that? Covid testing…the rich and famous seem to be getting tested without any issues…ahem.”

