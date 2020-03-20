Watch Madonna sing made-up lyrics to ‘Vogue’ in her bathroom at 3 a.m. while under quarantine

- source
- Angela Weiss/ AFP/ Getty Images.
- Madonna shared a video on Instagram on Friday, which was taken while inside her bathroom at 3 a.m. amid the coronavirus pandemic.
- In the video, the 61-year-old entertainer changed the lyrics of her hit song “Vogue,” as she twirled and sang into a hairbrush rather than a microphone.
- Instead of singing about bodies moving to the music and going with the flow, Madonna said: “Come on, go / Let’s go eat some fried fish / Come on.”
- She also sang about eating fish because “there’s no more pasta” and told fans to “cut me some slack.”
