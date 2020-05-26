Hundreds of unmasked revelers enjoyed a ‘MAGA Boat Parade’ in South Carolina as American coronavirus death toll approaches 100,000

caption Revelers attend a Make America Great Again boat parade in Charleston, South Carolina on May 24, 2020. source Sean Rayford/Getty Images

A “MAGA” boat parade held in honor of President Donald Trump on Sunday drew hundreds of participants and spectators in Charleston, South Carolina.

Photographs show the harbor dotted with boats carrying people who weren’t wearing face masks or maintaining social distance, while crowds lined up by the shore to take pictures.

Hundreds of people flocked to Charleston harbor in South Carolina on Sunday for a “MAGA Boat Parade” in honor of President Donald Trump.

The event’s name comes from Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan, and a Facebook page showed more than 700 people had signed up to participate, while nearly 1,200 others were interested.

Footage from the holiday weekend shows the water packed with boats – filled with revelers who were unmasked and ignoring social distancing rules – and people dotting the shore to take photographs.

One attendee, Frank Collins told WCSC, a CBS affiliate, that he was taken aback by the size of the crowd.

“We just came out to see how big it was going to be and were overwhelmed, this is huge,” he said.

caption People watch the Make America Great Again boat parade in support of President Donald Trump from the battery in Charleston, South Carolina on May 24, 2020. source Sean Rayford/Getty Images

William Hamilton, a local public transit activist, said he was concerned because people weren’t staying six feet apart despite the pandemic.

“Well, my first thought is that it was remarkable that when Americans were dying at the rate of over 1,000 a day, and 40 million people are out of work that somebody thought it was appropriate to hold a big party,” Hamilton told WCSC.

As of Tuesday, South Carolina has reported over 10,100 coronavirus cases and 440 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Trump spent the weekend golfing, mocking presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for wearing a mask, and touting his administration’s coronavirus response, even though more than 1.6 million people have been infected and at least 98,371 have died.

caption Boaters dot the Charleston harbor in South Caroline during a MAGA boat parade on May 24, 2020. source Sean Rayford/Getty Images

“Cases, numbers and deaths are going down all over the Country!” he tweeted on Sunday.

On Monday, he added: “Great reviews on our handling of Covid 19, sometimes referred to as the China Virus. Ventilators, Testing, Medical Supply Distribution, we made a lot of Governors look very good – And got no credit for so doing. Most importantly, we helped a lot of great people!”

Trump also shared a tweet by Dan Scavino that depicted a similar scene of Trump supporters aboard boats in Florida, and thanked them for gathering.

“We love our boaters!” he tweeted.