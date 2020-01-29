Magic Johnson recalled having to cheat in a 1-on-1 with Kobe Bryant: ‘I was older, he was in his prime — killing me!’

caption Magic Johnson said he had to cheat against Kobe Bryant as he was older. source Jimmy Kimmel Live!/YouTube

Magic Johnson reminisced about the one time he played against late great Kobe Bryant who tragically died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Johnson said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Tuesday despite being friends, they only played against each other once in a one-on-one practice game in 1998.

“He got so mad at me because I called foul on every play … I was older and he was in his prime, killing me so I was like I gotta cheat, I gotta do something,” Johnson said.

Johnson reminisced about the one-on-one practice game against the late Lakers star on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Tuesday after Kimmel brought out a photo of the pair taken in 1998.

“We actually one time played one-on-one and he got so mad at me because I called foul on every play,” Johnson told Kimmel.

When Bryant was last on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” he also remembered the time the two Lakers players finally went head-to-head.

Kimmel played back the clip where Bryant joked in 2018: “He called every single foul, even ones that weren’t there!”

caption Johnson laughed through Kimmel’s flashback clip of Bryant re-telling the cheating story. source Jimmy Kimmel Live!/YouTube

After Johnson laughed through the flashback, Kimmel asked him whether Bryant’s story rang true.

“Of course, I was older and he was in his prime, killing me so I was like I gotta cheat, I gotta do something,” Johnson admitted.

Both Johnson and Bryant are considered two of the greatest Lakers players of all time, and Johnson told Kimmel that they both idolized each other.

“Every night you came to Staple Centre, you knew you were going to see something special, something great, something you’d never seen in your life and that was Kobe Bryant,” Johnson said.

Bryant was tragically killed along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday morning.

Johnson uploaded a number of photos in a tribute post for Bryant on Instagram shortly after his death was announced on Sunday.

“I’m in disbelief and have been crying all morning over this devastating news that Kobe and his young daughter, Gigi have passed away in a helicopter crash,” Johnson captioned the post.

“Laker Nation, the game of basketball and our city, will never be the same without Kobe.”

