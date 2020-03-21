The beauty brands are making major donations to support communities in need during the coronavirus pandemic

caption L’Oréal Group announced it will use its facilities to make hand sanitizer for hospitals and communities in need. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Some beauty and cosmetics brands are donating funds or facilities to support the pubic amid the coronavirus pandemic.

L’Oréal Group, one of the largest beauty producers in the world, is using its facilities to make hand sanitizer for medical officials in need.

Beauty and fashion giants LVMH and Coty Inc. are using their factories to produce hand sanitizer and distribute it to European health authorities for free.

Other brands, like Farmacy Beauty and razor brand Billie, are pledging donations to support food banks and other organizations as a response to the coronavirus outbreak.

L’Oréal Group is providing charities with hygiene kits and using its factories to produce hand sanitizer for French and European health authorities.

caption L’Oréal’s headquarters outside of Paris, France, in 2010. source AURORE MARECHAL/AFP via Getty Images

A press release published by L’Oréal Group on March 18 details the cosmetics company’s plans to support health authorities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Its initiative includes making hand sanitizer to distribute to French and European health authorities, hospitals, pharmacies, and senior care facilities. The L’Oréal Foundation also pledged to donate one million euros to non-profit organizations in which it’s in partnership, plus hygiene kits and hand sanitizer for social workers, children, and volunteers in need.

The Body Shop UK and US divisions are donating supplies for hospital workers, shelters, and senior citizens.

caption A Toronto location of The Body Shop store, photographed in 2015. source Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images

According to an Instagram post shared Friday by The Body Shop, the brand’s UK team delivered care packages to National Health Service workers.

The Body Shop’s US division is donating 30,000 units of cleaning products to shelters and senior living facilities, and it provided all The Body Shop employees with hand-washing supplies and products to share with their families.

Kiehl’s is supporting Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund to help supply hand sanitizer, cleaning products, and food to children and seniors.

caption A Kiehl’s store in New York City in 2014. source Patricia Marroquin / Contributor via Getty Images

Skincare brand Kiehl’s has pledged to support Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund, which will supply children who rely on free and reduced-price school lunches with food, supplies for food bank operations, and the production of emergency food kits for communities in need.

Coty Inc., which owns Kylie Cosmetics, CoverGirl, OPI, and other beauty brands, will produce hand sanitizer to support medical personnel.

caption A display of lip kits from Kylie Cosmetics, one brand part of the Coty portfolio. source David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Coty Inc. said in a press release published on Friday that, in line with other industry players, it will start “manufacturing and supplying hand sanitizer to medical and emergency services where needed.”

The company purchased a 51% stake in Kylie Cosmetics, the brand started by Kylie Jenner, in November 2019.

Farmacy Beauty pledged to donate 10,000 meals a day for a period of 30 days in partnership with Feeding America.

caption Honey Potion, a face mask from Farmacy Beauty. source Farmacy Beauty

Farmacy Beauty has partnered with Feeding America to donate 10,000 meals each day over a period of 30 days as part of Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

Farmacy is also matching contributions made on a donation page.

Grande Cosmetics is donating 15% of its proceeds to Feeding America.

caption A Grande Cosmetics lip product. source Grande Cosmetics

The makeup brand Grande Cosmetics is also supporting Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund by donating 15% of all sales through March 31 to the organization.

LVMH, the parent company of Louis Vuitton and other luxury retailers, is using facilities that usually make perfumes and makeup to produce hand sanitizer.

caption The coronavirus pandemic has led to a shortage of hand sanitizer. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

French company LVMH Moët Hennessy, which owns Louis Vuitton, Fenty Beauty, Benefit Cosmetics and several other luxury brands, was one of the first beauty or fashion giants to announce it would use its facilities to produce hand sanitizer to distribute free-of-cost for French healthcare authorities.

Lady Gaga’s makeup line Haus Laboratories is donating 20% of profits from the previous week’s online sales to New York City and LA food banks.

caption Haus Laboratories lip glosses. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

An Instagram post shared by the Haus Laboratories brand detailed the donation plans:

“HAUS will be giving back to our Los Angeles & New York City communities by donating 20% of our profits from last week’s sales on Hauslabs.com to local food banks (@lafoodbank & @foodbank4nyc) in order to get food to those affected by the closing of schools and other places that offer this critical resource.”

Razor company Billie is donating 1% of all revenue to food banks across America.

caption Billie is known for its sleek, colorful razors and shaving products. source Billie

The buzzy shaving brand Billie is donating 1% of its sales – up to $100,000, according to Womens Wear Daily – to food banks in response to the coronavirus pandemic.