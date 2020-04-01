12 movie night essentials for fun family time at home, as recommended by a dad of 2

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Family movie nights offer a great way to bring the gang together and enjoy a special evening at home.

Once you have your setup in place, family movie nights are a fun, budget-friendly activity.

With a compact digital projector, some snacks, and comfy seating, you can enjoy a big screen experience at home without the need to reorganize the room.

If you’re considering which streaming services offer the best movies for your family’s viewing preferences, you can try out Disney Plus, Hulu, and Netflix through their free trial periods.

Who said you have to go out and spend money to have a great evening the family will long remember and frequently want to recreate? A family movie night is a budget-friendly, easy, and enjoyable way to spend time together.

The key to a successful movie night at home is making it special. When you have great snacks, sweet treats, comfy seats and blankets, and of course, something great on the screen, that’s a recipe for meaningful shared time as parents, kids, and siblings.

Whether your family is diehard Disney, is a “How to Train Your Dragon” kind of group, or more of a “Spenser Confidential,” picking the best movie for a family movie night is important. But just as important is how you set up the evening. There should be a dedicated start time and a specific way you arrange your viewing space, whether that’s beanbag seats on the floor for the kids or everyone gathered on a large sectional. Comfy blankets are pretty much mandatory. And of course, you need special snacks and treats.

You also need to have realistic expectations. If you have younger kids, like I do, movie “night” is always at least two or sometimes three nights – you can’t expect a younger child to have the stamina to watch a feature-length film in one sitting. You also can’t expect older kids not to occasionally glance at their phones.

What you can do is create the potential for a great family movie night with some of the suggestions we’ve gathered below, and then sit back and relax and enjoy the show.

Here are 12 things to make a great movie night at home with your family”

A movie theater popcorn experience at home

source Target

No trip to the theater is quite complete without popcorn – the same goes for home movie enjoyment. For theater-style popcorn at home, this plug-in popcorn maker is hard to beat. It can make up to 6 quarts of popcorn in a matter of minutes, and the clear plastic cover that contains your snack during the popping flips over to create the perfect serving bowl. At well under $30, this is an affordable appliance that will make the evening memorable. There are less expensive options out there, as well as pricier, larger popcorn makers, but this one sits near the sweet spot of value and quality.

Your kids will never know these candies are super low in sugar

source Target

The movie experience should be all about sweets, but it doesn’t mean you have to pump your kids (or yourself) full of sugar, especially with bedtime looming after the show. SmartSweets makes candy with just 3 grams of sugar per 1.8-ounce bag. For reference, a comparable serving of full-sugar gummy bears has an average of 22 grams of sugar. And yes, these candies do taste good. SmartSweets also offers Sour Patch Kids-like candy, a take on Swedish Fish, and more.

Cookies that pack in some protein and fiber without a glut of sugar

source Lenny & Larry’s/Instagram

Keeping with the low-sugar, high-flavor vibe, these cookies include an impressive 6 grams of protein and 4 grams of dietary fiber per bag, so they’re another sweet treat you can let anyone in the family eat with minimal concern. Sure, you could also cut up some fresh fruit and veggies, and you probably should so…so do that also.

A place to flop down for movie night or for naptime

source Couchbed/Facebook

If you’re looking to get a new piece of furniture to make movie night extra cozy, consider one that’s so comfortable you can sit or even sleep on it. CouchBed’s unique hybrid furniture can be used as a soft memory foam mattress or a low couch perfect for settling in during your viewing. Because the seating is low to the ground, a CouchBed is perfect for families with small kids, and when folded flat, the mattress makes an inviting spot for guests, or for anyone too tired to make it up the stairs to bed.

A pillow that adds to the decor by day and is a perfect seat for the kids at night

source Society 6

Kids and adults alike can plunk down on this large floor pillow, enjoying a comfortable seat right there on the ground. The pillow is soft and plush but thick enough to where it compresses down into a supportive seat but will always rebound to its full, plump shape. And thanks to the stylish pattern on the soft polyester exterior, the pillow looks great in any room when it’s not being sat upon during a screening of “The Mandalorian.”

A floppy seat that’s perfect for the playroom, a kid’s room, and movie time

source Walmart

Kids from the elementary school years well into their teens will love flopping down into this bean bag chair, which holds the form of a small armchair while being soft and plush enough to let little bodies sink in and settle down. The chair is lightweight enough to be moved around with ease, even carried up and down the stairs for easy creation of your movie night tableau and later restoration of your kid’s bedroom.

This TV delivers movie-theater proportions at a price that’s right for your home

source Roku/Instagram

Big TVs are almost shockingly cheap these days. This 70-inch behemoth costs less than $500, a price one would have jumped at for a model half the size just 10 years back. It offers ultra HD 4K resolution, and thanks to its Roku software, it’s easily compatible with Netflix, HBO Now, Hulu, and many other streaming services. And if the $479.99 price tag is a bit high or 70 inches of TV is more than you need, consider Hisense’s 40-inch 4K TV which is only $199.99 or another budget option.

A projector that can make any wall into a movie screen

source Walmart

This projector can be connected directly to your smartphone or tablet or to a DVD or Blu-Ray player and converts any flat wall into a movie screen. Depending on how far back the projector can be set, you can create a projection as large as 14 feet from corner to corner. (You need a space that’s pretty dark for high resolution at that distance.) For a different kind of fun, try hooking the projector up to a gaming console for big screen, immersive gaming.

Little speakers that deliver big on sound

source Walmart5

You don’t need to install a thousand-dollar-plus surround sound speaker system to enjoy great audio with your movies. This pair of compact speakers offers rich, deep bass, clear highs, and acoustic accuracy that will have you hearing every little detail. They take up minimal space, and when not being used to elevate movie night, the speakers can crank out tunes streaming on Spotify or Prime Music.

A great throw blanket keeps you warm even when you’re watching ‘Frozen’

source Boll & Branch

A great throw blanket makes movie night so much more pleasant, whether used for actual warmth or to warm up the heart as moms and dads snuggle their kids or each other. The Chunky Knit Throw Blanket – from one of Insider Reviews’ favorite bedding startups – is made from 100% organic cotton and is so soft and warm you’ll never want to leave the couch. And it will look great draped there when you finally do. At the other end of the price spectrum is the also very soft and cuddly Wicked Plush Throw from L.L.Bean. This polyester microfiber blanket is perfect for use by or around small kids because it can be machine washed.

Matching family pajamas make movie night an event

source Primary

Yes, when parents and kids wear matching pj’s, it’s pretty corny. But it’s also pretty awesome. There are few better ways to immediately establish a feeling of a shared experience than by all wearing the same outfit, and when you’re in for the night, that outfit should be pajamas. These pj’s from Primary cost $28 for a top and the same for a bottom for adults, while most of their kids’ pj’s cost half that. And bonus, when the movie ends? You’re all already dressed for bed.

A compact heater to warm up a chilly basement movie room

source Walmart

If your family’s movie nook is in the basement like mine is, then movie night can be a chilly affair, even in the warmer months. That’s why we often have a space heater running during the show. This one is compact, affordable, yet highly effective. It can be set to three different levels of heat output, and as it weighs just 4 pounds, it’s no big deal to move it downstairs for movie night then back up to wherever you need a bit of heat.