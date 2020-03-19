Malaysia deploys thousands of police to check on people, reporting that only 60% comply with Movement Control Order

Selangor police advising the public on the Movement Control Order after it was implemented on March 18, 2020. YouTube/ RMP TV Channel

Malaysia has deployed 8,600 police officers nationwide to enforce the Movement Control Order as awareness and compliance remained inadequate, The Star reported on Thursday (Mar 19).

Citing Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador, the news website reported that the police officers would perform checks and remind people to adhere to rules under the order, which took effect on Wednesday.

More personnel will be deployed until the end of the order on March 31, he added.

According to the Inspector-General, awareness and compliance of the Movement Control Order was currently at around 60 per cent.

“I know I cannot get 100 per cent but if we reach 95 per cent, it is good enough. People must realise that the threat of the virus is real and it is not made up, ” he said.

“I don’t want it to reach a stage where the police have to detain people,” he added.

Separately, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was reported by Malay Mail as saying than only 60 per cent of the Malaysian public has complied with the order so far.

With more than 500 roadblocks already set up by Wednesday, the senior minister said police had already checked over 6,000 vehicles but were still adopting an “advisory stance”.

He, too, warned that harasser action may be necessary if compliance does not increase over time.

According to The Star, Malaysia reported 110 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 900.

