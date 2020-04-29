Malaysia relaxed some movement restriction rules to allow more than one person to go out for groceries

Household heads may now be accompanied by one family member staying in the same house when running essential errands. The Straits Times

Malaysian families can now send more than one person out of the home to buy food and necessities, thanks to the easing of certain rules under phase four of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

State news agency Bernama reported on Wednesday (Apr 29) that household heads may now be accompanied by one family member staying in the same house when running such errands.

Previously, only one person – the head of the household – was allowed to leave the home to buy food and other necessities.

Under the new rules, people who need to leave home to seek healthcare can also be accompanied by another person if “reasonably necessary”, Bernama reported.

At the same time, the Government is now allowing two people to travel in the same vehicle – but only if they are from one family living in the same house, and going out for food or other essential items.

In addition, people who need to buy food, necessities or seek medical help can now travel more than 10km away from their homes to do so, The Star reported.

Despite this, The Star reported Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as saying that Malaysians should still try to locate the nearest shop that is within a 10km radius from their homes.

The fourth phase of MCO will run from Apr 29 to May 12, the report said.

According to New Straits Times, a total of 643 people were arrested for breaking MCO rules on Tuesday alone. This brings the number of MCO-related arrests to 21,749.

Read also: