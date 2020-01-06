Malaysian shrimp safe to eat, Government says after bombshell report claiming wet market stocks contain banned antibiotics

On Sunday, Deputy Agriculture Minister Sim Tze Tzin announced that the Fisheries Department would be conducting additional checks on shrimp production in light of the report. Pixabay

Shrimp farmed in Malaysia has not contained banned antibiotics since 2008, the Government has clarified, following a bombshell report by The Star on Jan 4 that tainted crustaceans were being sold in wet markets.

According to the report, several Malaysian exporters were placed on the United States Food and Drug Administration Red List in 2018 after 18 shipment samples from 11 exporters were found to contain traces of chloramphenicol, an antibiotic that can cause cancer and bone marrow failure.

Malaysia’s shrimp industry is worth RM1.3 billion, and it produces nearly 50,000 metric tonne of shrimp a year.

In a report by state news outlet Bernama on Sunday (Jan 5), the Fisheries Department said it did not detect any trace of prohibited antibiotics in 2,466 samples of local shrimp sent for analysis from 2008 to 2020.

It added that the US ban was aimed at Malaysian exporters whose shipments were tainted, and these companies had since ceased operations.

In addition, the tainted stock could have been due to shrimp imported into Malaysia and subsequently exported to the US.

It added that the Singapore Food Agency (its counterpart in the neighbouring Republic, which imports the crustacean) had never found any antibiotics in Malaysian shipments.

On Sunday, Deputy Agriculture Minister Sim Tze Tzin also took to Facebook to announce that he had requested additional checks on shrimp production in light of The Star’s report.

He wrote: “I wish to assure the public that locally-produced shrimp is safe to eat.

“The companies listed by USFDA alert were mostly involved in transshipment activities…most farmers have stopped antibiotics treatment since 10 years ago, because they want to ensure their shrimps can be exported.”

He added: “The USFDA alert list was an old issue. The list was reported from 2009 to August 2018… I am surprised that this issue is being reported again in 2020.”

