Malaysian student who said he scored Nasa scholarship now says he was scammed, after the PM and 2 ministers congratulated him

The Malaysian Prime Minister congratulated Muhammad Azhar Ali after the latter said on Twitter that he had earned a scholarship from US space agency Nasa (left). But he now claims he was a victim of a scam. Twitter screenshots/ Muhyiddin Yassin, @theotherazharal

A Malaysian student who claimed to have earned a scholarship from Nasa to study at the National University of Singapore (NUS) has since spoken out to say he was a victim of a scam.

This comes after Muhammad Azhar Ali, a self-described astrophile, received congratulatory messages from Malaysians across the country in response to his Apr 30 tweet, which included screenshots of a letter of offer supposedly sent by a Nasa representative.

Other screenshots appended to the tweet showed that Azhar had supposedly come out among the top 1 per cent among over 3.6 million participants in the US space agency’s Artemis challenge. Another screenshot showed Azhar supposedly listed on the Nasa site as a “citizen scientist”.

NASA IS GIVING ME A SCHOLARSHIP !? Ya Allah, I NEVER thought of of this when I joined the Artemis Challenge. Alhamdulillah. The challenge was to design a spacesuit that would adjust to the Artemis 2024 mission to Mars, and thanks to @rafiqhilmi_ ‘s question, I made it. Syukur pic.twitter.com/w6aCahmZdN — Saturn 🪐 (@theotherazharal) April 30, 2020

In the days to follow, Malaysia’s Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin retweeted Azhar’s post with a congratulatory message.

Tahniah Saudara Azhar. Kejayaan yang amat membanggakan. Semoga terus maju jaya. https://t.co/DDVUu3aJsO — Muhyiddin Yassin (@MuhyiddinYassin) May 1, 2020

Minister of Higher Education Dato Dr Noraini Ahmad and Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin also did the same.

Congratulations and all the best Azhar! https://t.co/usCLK1tV5V — Dato Dr Noraini Ahmad (@DrNorainiAhmad) May 2, 2020

Azhar, whose Twitter profile states his age as 20, was even featured on TV for doing Malaysia proud.

Tahukah Anda Satu Malaysia dia kencing 😆 The whole cabinet member kena kencing sampai masuk TV pic.twitter.com/UWhUYq20yU — Khairi / #KitaJagaKita (@khairizulfadhli) May 3, 2020

Loopholes spotted

But unlike the ministers and media outlets, many netizens spotted loopholes in Azhar’s story and a number of them decided to fact-check his claims.

Among the many discrepancies raised was that Azhar’s name could not be found on Nasa’s online listing of citizen scientists as his screenshot had implied.

Another issue netizens flagged was that Nasa’s Artemis student challenges appeared to be open to US students only. In addition, the events usually required participants to be at a certain location in the US.

On May 3, NUS reportedly told Says.com that it did not send any letter of offer to the student. The university also clarified to the news site that it did not offer a course on “Mathematics/Applied Mathematics for Cosmology”, and also did not run such a scholarship with Nasa.

‘Victim of a scam’

Soon after doubts were raised, Azhar’s Twitter account was made private. However, he later put out a series of tweets to say that he had likely been scammed.

According to the student, he had participated in the Nasa contest in March and received an email informing him that he was in the top 1 per cent.

Asslm, today I am here to clarify a certain number of things. First and foremost, the genuineness of my NASA scholarship. Around 20 March, I participated in the NASA suit designing competition categorised under NASA for grades 9-12. I did my part. — Saturn 🪐 (@theotherazharal) May 3, 2020

“Two things happened upon this, many congratulated me and a certain few checked for the authenticity for the certification. Thank you, you guys are my heroes. The main email has only attachment & link,” he wrote.

He later added: “What we, myself included, can learn from this is that we should always check for authenticity before engaging or posing any form of news to the public. I’m not going to apologise upon being a Victim of a Scam [sic].”

What we, myself included, can learn from this is that we should always check for authenticity before engaging or posing any form of news to the public. I’m not going to apologise upon being a Victim of a Scam. — Saturn 🪐 (@theotherazharal) May 3, 2020

He also said that he felt “very sad for many unknown people like me who are brought to this kind scam, potentially lose their money and dignity”.

Describing himself as a student “reaching the peak of my career“, Azhar added that he has had offers from “reputable institutions from abroad“, and asked the public not to “jeopardise my future career for this uncertainty”.

According to Azhar, he has since raised the issue with Nasa.

On top of that, I raised the matter to NASA in their official website to further secure its entitlement. Using this opportunity, I would also like to make a request for people to stop making false statements on my behalf. — Saturn 🪐 (@theotherazharal) May 3, 2020

Business Insider has reached out to NASA’s media office for comment.

