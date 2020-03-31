Malaysia’s former sports minister Syed Saddiq lost RM250,000 which he kept in a safe box at home

A domestic helper is reportedly under custody after Syed Saddiq reported RM250,000 in cash missing from a safe in his home. The Straits Times

Malaysian police have called in six people to assist with investigations after former youth and sports minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman reported RM250,000 (US$58,038) in cash missing.

According to New Straits Times (NST), the Muar MP had kept the cash in a steel safe box.

NST also reported that the cash was discovered lost on March 28, and that Syed Saddiq had last seen it on March 13 or 14.

A domestic helper is reportedly under custody, NST added.

In another report, The Star said that the former minister has publicly denied that the money belonged to the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

“I want to stress that I was quoted correctly (by a news report over the missing money), but I never stated that the investigation was concerning funds owned by Bersatu,” he was quoted as saying.

According to The Star, a TV station has been asked to publicly apologise for claiming otherwise.

On Tuesday (Mar 31), the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) was reported by NST as saying that it would be opening an investigation related to the cash stolen from Syed Saddiq’s home based on a report it received. The article did not specify what the report was about.

Read also: