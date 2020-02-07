The most expensive house in Malibu is a $115 million mansion with an 18-foot crystal chandelier and its own beach. Here’s a look inside.

caption The home comes with gated private access to a secluded beach. source Alfred Yson for Sotheby’s International Realty

A $115 million beachside mansion has hit the market in Malibu, Katherine Clarke reported for The Wall Street Journal.

It’s the most expensive current listing in the ritzy Los Angeles county beach town, Sotheby’s International Realty confirmed to Business Insider.

Malibu is no stranger to lavish, extravagantly priced mansions. At least 45 homes are currently listed for $10 million or more in Malibu, which is home to celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio and Courteney Cox. The median listing price is almost $3.3 million, according to Zillow.

In 2018, a Malibu beachfront home sold for $110 million. And in 2019, another sold for $110 million.

The newly-listed home spans 10,646 interior square feet and sits on 2.6 acres, making it one of the largest beachfront homes currently for sale in Malibu, according to Sotheby’s. Drew Mandile of The Mandile Knapp Team at Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

Take a look inside the sprawling beachfront home.

The current owner is Metro Networks founder David Saperstein, and neighbors include billionaire sports-team owner Stan Kroenke and his wife, Walmart heiress Ann Walton Kroenke, according to the Journal.

Celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio and Courteney Cox have been known to call Malibu home.

The home spans 10,646 interior square feet, making it one of the largest beachfront homes currently for sale in Malibu, according to Sotheby’s.

It has 12 bedrooms and 14 full bathrooms, with floor-to-ceiling windows offering views of the ocean and coastline from every floor.

The home has wall-to-wall white Italian marble floors.

And security is clearly a priority: the home comes equipped with 40 security cameras.

An 18-foot crystal chandelier sits in the center of a circular stairway.

The chef’s kitchen features stainless steel cabinets and a black stone and Nano Glass Island.

Amenities include a a 20-seat home theater, a gym, wine storage, and guest and staff quarters.

The home has multiple decks and patios …

… and an infinity pool that overlooks the ocean.

The listing calls the home “epitome of the resort lifestyle.”

A palm tree-lined pathway leads down to the private beach.

The beach has private gated access.

The home also comes with a subterranean eight-car garage and a tennis court.

While $115 million is quite the hefty price tag, Malibu is a town full of multimillion-dollar homes.

At least 45 homes are currently listed for $10 million or more in Malibu, according to listing sites.

And at least 15 are listed above $25 million, including a $65 million sculptural beachfront home with its own waterfall and a sprawling $75 million mansion dubbed the “New Castle.”

One of the most expensive homes sold in the US in the past decade was a beachfront Malibu compound that sold in 2018 for $110 million. Another Malibu property sold for $100 million in 2019.

Even if it sells at $115 million, the mansion wouldn’t break the record for the most expensive home ever sold in California.

The record is held by the sprawling Chartwell Estate that sold for sold for $150 million in December of 2019 in the second-most expensive US home sale ever.

Eight of the 16 most expensive homes sold in the past decade were in California, including a Holmby Hills mansion that sold in 2019 for almost $120 million and a nine-acre estate in Woodside that sold for $117.5 million back in 2009.