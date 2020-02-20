A man who dated the mother of Evelyn Boswell — the 15-month-old toddler who has been missing for months — said he never met the child

caption Evelyn Mae Boswell. source Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office

Evelyn Boswell, 15-months, hasn’t been seen since December. She was reported missing this week.

A man who dated his mom, Megan “Maggie” Boswell, in December said he never met the toddler.

The man said that Boswell told him Evelyn was staying with her dad while he was home on military leave for Christmas, according to WJHL.

A Tennessee man who briefly dated Maggie Boswell – who’s 15-month-old hasn’t been seen since December, but was just reported missing this week – said he never met the child, according to WJHL.

“All I’ve seen is pictures of her, I’ve never even seen the baby,” Hunter Wood told the station. “I have no relationship with that child whatsoever.”

Law-enforcement agencies in Tennessee are asking for the public’s help to find Evelyn Mae Boswell.

“The child’s mother, Megan ‘Maggie’ Boswell, has been involved in the investigation along with the father, Ethan Perry, who is active duty in the military, stationed in Louisiana,” the office said in an emailed statement to Insider.

Neither parent reported Evelyn missing, Capt. Andy Seabolt, a spokesman for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office told Insider. It was a different family member who reported that the girl hadn’t been seen in months.

Wood told the station that he met Boswell when she applied for a job at his restaurant, Hunter T’s Chicken Shack in Blountville and had an “on and off” relationship in December, according to WJHL.

The relationship never got serious enough for him to notice any red flag, he said.

Wood said that told him the toddler was staying with Perry while he was home on military leave for Christmas, according to WJHL.

He said he saw Maggie Boswell two days ago and hasn’t heard from her since, according to the station.

He told WJHL that while he was seeing Boswell, she told him that Evelyn broke her arm while staying with Perry.

“While Evelyn’s father, Ethan, had the child, the baby, you know, fell off the bed and broke her arm, and he took her to the hospital,” he said. “That’s what I was told.”

Wood, Boswell, and Perry didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

Boswell has been vilified on Facebook by users demanding to know where her daughter is. She hasn’t posted on the platform since September, when she uploaded several pictures of Evelyn and shared posts about missing children.

On September 6, Boswell posted about challenges in her life and Evelyn’s “unconditional love.”

“I’m not the best mom in the world, but I try so hard for this little beauty,” she wrote, adding: “You can say whatever you want about me being a young mom, but I promise you my life is so much better with this angel. My life wasn’t ruined when I had her, she gave me a purpose and a reason to wake up everyday and to better myself. Theres no love like the love from your child!”

Perry wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday: “I’m currently working with authorities trying to find Evelyn. I can’t say much more than that at the moment. If anybody knows anything please message me.”

Few other details have been released about the case.

Anyone with information about Evelyn’s whereabouts has been asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI FIND.