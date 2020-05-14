A guy ate a picture of MrBeast every day for 464 days straight, and the YouTuber philanthropist can’t decide whether to give him $50,000 for the effort

caption QuarterFrost has eaten a photo of MrBeast’s face for the last 464 days, and counting. source Fifty K / YouTube

A guy has eaten a picture of YouTuber MrBeast’s face every day for the past 464 days.

Every video on Fifty K’s channel is titled “Eating a Picture of Mr.Beast Everyday Until He Donates Me 50k$$.”

MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, is one of the platform’s biggest philanthropists, and has raised millions of dollars for charities and people in need.

Fifty K got his attention, and he tweeted a poll asking whether he should actually reward the fan for his effort.

He said he couldn’t decide because he didn’t want other people to try the same thing. He was also concerned Fifty K might end up eating the money too.

He’s been uploading a video every day to the channel Fifty K in a bid to get the attention of one of the platform’s biggest philanthropists. Amazingly, it looks like it’s finally worked.

In the early hours of May 14, MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, tweeted: “This guy has eaten a picture of my face every single day for the last 464 days…” with screenshots of Fifty K’s videos, dating all the way back to January 2019.

“Normal People – *goes to college,” he said. “This man – *eats my face until he gets $50,000.”

Normal People – *goes to college This man – *eats my face until he gets $50,000 — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) May 14, 2020

Donaldson then posted a poll on Twitter, asking his followers whether he should “give the guy $50,000 for eating a picture of my face everyday for the last 464 days? lol.” Currently, 80% of responses have answered “Yes.”

“But if I pay him I might inspire tons of you to eat pictures of me and I genuinely don’t know if that’s what I want my legacy to become. Teenagers, eating pictures of me,” Donaldson wrote underneath, clearly torn about what to do. “What if I pay him the $50,000 and he eats that as well? We gotta be careful.”

But if I pay him I might inspire tons of you to eat pictures of me and I genuinely don’t know if that’s what I want my legacy to become. Teenagers, eating pictures of me. — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) May 14, 2020

The picture-eater, who goes by QuarterFrost, told Insider he was “still processing it” when he woke up to realize his hard work had paid off and MrBeast had finally noticed him. He said he’d woken up 45 minutes ago and was “still shaking.”

“The thought came to me a few weeks after I had rewatched faze lampshade eat PewDiePie’s face,” he said of his self-appointed task.

“I realized how outrageous some of MrBeast’s videos were, so I thought to myself, ‘Well I take pictures of myself every day and have been doing it for over 3 years, I can definitely eat a piece of paper, film it, and upload it to YouTube.’ So I began, mostly because I was able to.”

On MrBeast’s YouTube channel, it says “Do not email me asking for money, YOU WILL BE IGNORED AND BLOCKED.” So QuarterFrost obviously found a loophole. He figured the videos would have to get noticed eventually.

“I kept going because I knew I could,” he said. “The followers that starting coming definitely helped with not making it a boring task, interacting with people is always fun.”

He knew the nature of the internet would work in his favor at some point, and it did – three Reddit posts about his quest helped him grow over a thousand followers on YouTube.

The number QuarterFrost was asking for, $50,000, wasn’t picked out of thin air. He said it would be within the range MrBeast would probably consider reasonable for what he was doing, “And [it would] give me enough time to invest it so I could later on pay for my studies.”

We’ll have to wait to see whether QuarterFrost’s face eating days are over and he is indeed rewarded for his efforts. Insider has contacted MrBeast for further comment.

