A Texas man who filmed himself licking a tub of ice cream in a Walmart then putting it back in the freezer has been jailed for 30 days

caption D’Adrien Anderson. source Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

24-year-old D’Adrien Anderson, from Texas, has been jailed for 30 days after he was arrested for licking a tub of ice cream in a Walmart and putting it back in the freezer.

He was also given a $1,000 fine, a six-month suspended sentence, and 100 hours of unpaid work, and was ordered to pay $1,565 to the ice cream company, Blue Bell.

At least two other people have been caught doing the same bizarre prank.

A man from Texas who filmed himself licking a tub of ice cream in a Walmart then putting it back in the freezer has been put in jail for 30 days, NBC affiliate KJAC of Beaumont reported.

D’Adrien Anderson, 24, put the video on his social media in August 2019 and was arrested for criminal mischief soon after.

The BBC reported that Anderson was also given a $1,000 fine, a six-month suspended sentence, and 100 hours of unpaid work as further punishment. He also had to pay $1,565 to the ice cream company, Blue Bell, because it had to restock all of the ice cream in the freezer as a precautionary measure.

This was even though video surveillance in the store showed Anderson went back and bought the tub after filming.

“If food is tampered with, or a customer wants to leave the impression that they left behind adulterated product, we will move quickly with law enforcement to identify, apprehend and prosecute those who think this is a joke,” a Walmart representative said in a statement at the time. “It is not.”

Anderson pleaded guilty and is seen smiling in his mug shot from the Jefferson County Jail in Beaumont.

Bizarre as the prank was, Anderson is just one of the people who were caught licking supermarket ice cream in 2019. A Texas woman, who also licked Blue Bell ice cream in a store, was identified after her video went viral in June and faced up to 20 years in prison, according to authorities.

A 36-year-old man in Belle Rose, Louisiana was then arrested in July for doing the same thing. Police told CNN he was charged even though he ended up purchasing the tub because “at any rate, it’s a terrible thing to do.”

