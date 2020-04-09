Police say a man in Wisconsin had an ‘obsessive’ concern with COVID-19 and killed his wife and sister-in-law to ‘save’ them from the virus

Adam Roth, 36, was charged on Wednesday in Waukesha, Wisconsin, in connection to the deaths of his wife, Dominique Roth, 34, and his sister-in-law, Deidre Popanda, 26.

His relative, Gilane Popanda, told police that Adam Roth had been “acting obsessive” about his family and started stabbing them on March 10.

Roth later told police that the coronavirus was “coming,” and he needed “to save them,” the county sheriff’s department told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

A man accused of killing his wife and sister-in-law had an “obsessive” concern with COVID-19, and believed he had to “save” then from the coronavirus, according to a criminal complaint police issued in Wisconsin.

Adam Roth, 36, was charged on Wednesday in connection to the deaths of his wife, Dominique Roth, 34, and his sister-in-law, Deidre Popanda, 26, in Waukesha, Wisconsin, the county sheriff’s department told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Police said relatives Desiree Popanda, 36, and Gilane Popanda, 62, were also injured in the same incident.

Gilane Popanda told police that Adam Roth had been “acting obsessive” about the health and safety of his family, and on March 10, he started stabbing “everybody,” including Desiree’s 9-year-old son.

Desiree and her son were able to escape the home and flee to a neighbor’s to ask for help, according to the criminal complaint seen by the Journal Sentinel.

Roth was found inside with a large kitchen knife, according to CBS 58, and when he was arrested, he told police officers that “the coronavirus was going to get them, so I had to kill them,” and “this is what happens when you take too many illicit drugs.”

One day after the stabbing, Roth told a detective that the coronavirus “was coming and I had to save them,” according to the criminal complaint seen by the Journal Sentinel.

He had an court appearance via Zoom on April 8, and has been charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and one count of mistreatment of animals/causing death by use of a dangerous weapon.

His bond has been set at $500,000.