A man under coronavirus quarantine in France ran an entire marathon on his 7-meter-long balcony, taking nearly 7 hours to finish

- 32-year-old Elisha Nochomovitz was supposed to run the Barcelona marathon on March 15, according to France Bleu.
- However with the event cancelled, he decided to get creative, running the whole 26.2 mile (42.2km) race on his seven-meter-long balcony in France.
- “The instructions were to stay home, that’s what I did,” said Nochomovitz on Instagram after completing the distance in just under seven hours.
With France on lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, 32-year-old Elisha Nochomovitz decided to get creative in his attempts to keep fit, running a whole marathon on his tiny seven meter balcony.
According to France Bleu, Nochomovitz, who lives in the city of Toulouse, had signed up to run the Barcelona marathon on March 15, however the event was cancelled.
Not wanting to waste his training, Nochomovitz ran the race anyway, just at home instead, completing the whole 26.2 mile (42.2km) race by running up and down his balcony whilst his girlfriend fed him “M&Ms” to keep going, according to The Guardian.
He completed the distance in six hours and 48 minutes, reports Huffington Post Canada.
“I had the opportunity to go out to run around [outside] the house, but if everyone thinks the same we would have been out there,” he said in an Instagram post.
“The instructions were to stay home, that’s what I did. Just to show you that we have no excuses, and please think of all those caregivers who are on the front line in the face of this virus.”
France currently has 16,257 reported cases of COVID-19, with 676 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Nochomovitz is not the first person to turn to running at home to stay fit amid the coronavirus outbreak. In early Februrary Pan Shancu, a Chinese medicine health therapist from Hangzhou, ran 31 miles in his own apartment. He managed to complete 6,250 laps around his apartment in just under five hours.
