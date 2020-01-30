A man has been taking stunning pictures of his wife in her wedding dress for 12 years, and they’ve had photo shoots in 50 countries so far

caption Jeff Salvage has taken photos of his wife in her wedding dress in 50 countries. source Jeff Salvage

For the past 12 years, Jeff Salvage has been taking photos of his wife Jennifer Salvage in her wedding dress all around the world.

Jennifer intentionally picked a wedding dress that could fit into a backpack to allow the couple to travel.

They’ve had photo shoots in 50 countries since they got married, with Jennifer posing in her dress everywhere they go.

“It’s very easy for couples to grow apart,” Jeff told Insider. “This is one way we have a common bond and drive.”

Jennifer and Jeff Salvage got married in 2008 on Easter Island.

caption Jennifer and Jeff Salvage on their wedding day. source Jeff Salvage

“We met online,” Jeff Salvage told Insider. “Jennifer’s mother wanted her to join a dating site, so she paid for a membership.”

caption Jennifer Salvage in Medford, New York. source Jeff Salvage

“A few days before the membership ran out, I reached out to her because, from her profile, it looked like we had a lot in common because she was an avid hiker,” he said.

caption Jennifer Salvage in Matterhorn, Switzerland. source Jeff Salvage

They’ve been together ever since.

caption Jennifer Salvage on Easter Island. source Jeff Salvage

Jennifer intentionally picked a wedding dress that “could be stuffed in a backpack,” as the couple chose to have a destination wedding.

caption Jennifer Salvage in St. Martin. source Jeff Salvage

The first dress Jennifer tried on was a stunning Maggie Sottero gown, which ended up being the one.

caption Jennifer Salvage in Antelope Canyon, Arizona. source Jeff Salvage

Jeff said the dress “did indeed look great coming out of the backpack.”

caption Jennifer Salvage in Iguazu Falls, Argentina. source Jeff Salvage

Jeff is a part-time photographer, so he took a lot of photos of Jennifer throughout the weekend.

caption Jennifer Salvage in Vienna, Austria. source Jeff Salvage

“On the way home, one of us said that it seemed like a waste to put the dress away,” Jeff told Insider.

caption Jennifer Salvage at a water park in New Jersey. source Jeff Salvage

“We don’t remember who said it, but we decided to take the dress with us on the next trip we went on that summer,” he said.

caption Jennifer Salvage on a motorcycle in Uluru, Australia. source Jeff Salvage

Jeff has been taking photos of Jennifer wearing her dress in places all over the world for almost 12 years.

caption Jennifer Salvage milks a cow in Austria. source Jeff Salvage

“This was before Instagram and social media,” Jeff said of the couple’s hobby. “What we started, we started for ourselves.”

caption Jennifer Salvage in a sunflower field in Austria. source Jeff Salvage

“In almost every case, people are enamored with our antics,” Jeff told Insider of the reactions to their photos.

caption Jennifer Salvage in London, England. source Jeff Salvage

“When people hear that we’ve been doing it for almost 12 years, they think it’s romantic,” he added.

caption Jennifer Salvage scuba diving in Jamaica. source Jeff Salvage

The Salvages typically go on two trips per year.

caption Jennifer Salvage in Dublin, Ireland. source Jeff Salvage

“We are both academics, so funds and time are limited,” Jeff said.

caption Jennifer Salvage at a monkey temple in Thailand. source Jeff Salvage

“Every few years our spring breaks coincide and then we try to get away on a third trip,” he explained.

caption Jennifer Salvage in Montenegro. source Jeff Salvage

One reason the Salvages like doing these photo shoots together is that it helps keep them close.

caption Jennifer Salvage in front of a castle in Bosnia. source Jeff Salvage

“It’s very easy for couples to grow apart,” Jeff said. “This is one way we have a common bond and drive.”

caption Jennifer Salvage in Routeburn, New Zealand. source Jeff Salvage

Jeff also added that it also allows them “to travel very differently from typical tourists.”

caption Jennifer and Jeff Salvage kiss in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. source Jeff Salvage

“We tend to make friends with locals, and we often stay in touch for years afterward,” he said.

caption Jennifer Salvage in Lagos, Portugal. source Jeff Salvage

“We even had the family whose Airbnb we stayed in Brazil come and stay with us in the USA,” Jeff told Insider.

caption Jennifer Salvage in Preikestolen, Norway. source Jeff Salvage

Jeff and Jennifer have hosted many people who have been kind to them during their travels.

caption Jennifer Salvage near a temple in Cambodia. source Jeff Salvage

According to Jeff, the biggest challenge he and Jennifer face when traveling is safety.

caption Jennifer Salvage in Hungary. source Jeff Salvage

“It sounds like a cliché but getting hurt is not how we want to make the news,” he said.

caption Jennifer Salvage in Scotland. source Jeff Salvage

“You hear these travesties of couples taking unnecessary risks for a few extra likes on a photograph,” Jeff said. “That’s not us.”

caption Jennifer Salvage in the Shilin Stone Forest, China. source Jeff Salvage

Jeff explained to Insider that they had an accident during one photo shoot in which Jennifer “got seriously hurt.”

caption Jennifer Salvage in Plitvice Lakes National Park, Croatia. source Jeff Salvage

The Salvages have made safety even more of a priority since then.

caption Jennifer Salvage in Slovenia. source Jeff Salvage

“There are other safety concerns when you do long photo shoots, which can include avoiding hypothermia or heat stroke,” Jeff said.

caption Jennifer Salvage in Paris, France. source Jeff Salvage

Photo shoots involving animals are special to the couple.

caption Jennifer Salvage in Cario, Egypt. source Jeff Salvage

“It’s particularly sweet when the photo shoot includes animals because then the happy, natural wedding smile comes out,” he said.

caption Jennifer Salvage dog sledding in Iceland. source Jeff Salvage

Jeff and Jennifer don’t have a lot of money for the project.

caption Jennifer Salvage in Düsseldorf, Germany. source Jeff Salvage

But they “find creative ways to travel,” according to Jeff.

caption Jennifer Salvage in Santa Cruz, Peru. source Jeff Salvage

He explained that most of their international flights are purchased using frequent flyer miles that they’ve earned from credit cards.

caption Jennifer Salvage in Santorini, Greece. source Jeff Salvage

“We work the credit cards better than The Points Guy,” Jeff joked.

caption Jennifer Salvage at the Vatican. source Jeff Salvage

“We’ve also earned a few trips working for charity organizations,” he added.

caption Jennifer Salvage at the Redwoods. source Jeff Salvage

For example, the couple used to help lead treks for the Arthritis Society of Canada.

caption Jennifer Salvage in Whistler, Canada. source Jeff Salvage

“While we work on this project together, we try to find other passion projects to collaborate on,” Jeff said.

caption Jennifer Salvage in Honduras. source Jeff Salvage

Jeff and Jennifer published a large coffee table book of their original photos.

caption Jennifer Salvage in St. Petersburg, Russia. source Jeff Salvage

“While I did the photography and layout work, Jennifer did all of the writing,” he said of the book.

caption Jennifer Salvage in the Catacombs of Hungary. source Jeff Salvage

“Jennifer also penned a memoir about her transformation from a hiker to a ‘model’ wife,” Jeff added.

caption Jennifer Salvage in Serbia. source Jeff Salvage

Jeff helped Jennifer edit and publish the memoir.

caption Jennifer Salvage in Petra, Jordan. source Jeff Salvage

“This fall, we flipped roles and Jennifer helped coauthor a sequel to a novel I wrote 13 years ago,” Jeff told Insider.

caption Jennifer Salvage in Singapore. source Jeff Salvage

The book is called “Zojjed v2.0: The End of Civility.”

caption Jennifer Salvage on Cathedral Beach in Spain. source Jeff Salvage

Jeff said a zero-gravity experience made for the wildest photo shoot they’ve ever had.

caption Jennifer Salvage wore her wedding dress for the zero-gravity experience. source Jeff Salvage

“To experience zero gravity was a thrill like no other,” Jeff said.

caption Jennifer Salvage in Rome, Italy. source Jeff Salvage

Jeff also said he and Jennifer rarely use Instagram or Twitter, though they are active on Facebook.

caption Jennifer Salvage in Turkey. source Jeff Salvage

“It was never about garnering likes and shares, as much as it was about sharing our love for travel with the world,” he told Insider of the project.

caption Jennifer Salvage in Baalbek, Lebanon. source Jeff Salvage

The Salvages visited Bermuda in the fall of 2019, which marked their 50th country as a married couple.

caption Jennifer Salvage rides a horse in the Bahamas. source Jeff Salvage

You can head to their website to see where there they travel to next.

caption Jennifer Salvage in Northern Ireland. source Jeff Salvage

You can visit the Salvage’s website here.