A Tennessee man who stockpiled 17,700 bottles of hand sanitizer, and is under investigation for price gouging, has donated them

caption Hand sanitizer is hard to find during the coronavirus pandemic. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

A Tennessee man who made his living selling products online came under fire when The New York Times reported he had stockpiled anti-bacterial wipes and 17,700 bottles of hand sanitizer.

After the story was published on Saturday, Colvin received angry messages and even death threats.

On Sunday, he said he donated the supplies to a local church and expressed remorse.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Matt Colvin, an Amazon seller outside Chattanooga, Tennessee, became a subject of national outrage after The New York Times reported last week that he had stockpiled 17,700 bottles of hand sanitizer to sell on Amazon.

On Sunday, Colvin donated all of his inventory to a local church, according to a follow-up story in The Times.

“I’ve been buying and selling things for 10 years now. There’s been hot product after hot product. But the thing is, there’s always another one on the shelf,” Colvin told the Times, expressing remorse for his actions. “When we did this trip, I had no idea that these stores wouldn’t be able to get replenished.”

Colvin and his brother had cleaned out stores of sanitizer and wipes in an attempt to profit off the coronavirus pandemic. He sold 300 bottles of hand sanitizer at a markup on Amazon before the company removed his listings and warned sellers they would be suspended for price gouging, according to the Times.

After that, Colvin had a huge stash of sanitizer and wipes, while much of the country was unable to find them at their local stores.

Can't find hand sanitizer? Matt Colvin has 17,700 bottles of it. He emptied stores across Tennessee, hoping to profit. Then Amazon pulled his listings for price gouging. Now he's one of likely thousands of Amazon sellers sitting on stockpiles. My story:https://t.co/YPeXEot79a — Jack Nicas (@jacknicas) March 14, 2020

After New York Times reporter Jack Nicas exposed Colvin’s dilemma in an article on Saturday – which included a photo of him standing by his stash – he became the subject of thousands of angry comments online. Some people reached out to Colvin with death threats and hate mail, and one man banged on his door Saturday night, according to the Times.

The Tennessee attorney general’s office sent Colvin a cease-and-desist letter and opened an investigation into price gouging. In addition to Amazon, eBay suspended him as a seller and the storage unit he rented also kicked him out.

Hi friends. This guy is calledatt Colvin and he lives here in Hixson, TN. I live here too. Any other #Chattanooga residents want to join me in letting #mattColvin know what an asshole he is? #MattColvinIsAnAsshole https://t.co/VPVXhUy6o3 — Girl Henry Rollins (@girlhenryrollns) March 14, 2020

On Sunday, after intense pressure from the public, Colvin helped volunteers from a local church load two-thirds of his stockpile into a box truck for the church to distribute to people in need across Tennessee.

Officials from the Tennessee attorney general’s office took the other third to be distributed in Kentucky.

“It was never my intention to keep necessary medical supplies out of the hands of people who needed them,” he told the Times, crying. “That’s not who I am as a person. And all I’ve been told for the last 48 hours is how much of that person I am.”