Watch Mandy Moore perform ‘Only Hope’ from ‘A Walk to Remember’ for the first time in 18 years

- Mandy Moore sang “Only Hope” from the 2002 teenage romance film “A Walk to Remember” for the first time in years during an Instagram livestream on Sunday.
- The 35-year-old singer, who played a reverend’s daughter named Jamie Sullivan, was joined by her husband Taylor Goldsmith on guitar.
- In the film, which was based off Nicholas Sparks’ 1999 novel of the same name, Moore’s character sings “Only Hope” to her love interest Landon Carter (Shane West) during the school play – delivering a performance that leads to their first kiss.
- The song was initially released by the band “Switchfoot” in 1999 before Moore covered the track in the movie.
