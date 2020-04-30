A new survey suggests HBO Max could be a hit when the streaming service launches next month

caption “Game of Thrones” season 8 source HBO

31% of respondents to a new survey conducted by SightX for talent agency UTA said they intended to add the upcoming streaming service HBO Max, which launches May 27, to their TV roster.

It was behind Disney Plus and Hulu, but ahead of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and new streamers like Quibi and NBCUniversal’s Peacock.

Richard Cooper, the research director at data company Ampere Analysis, told Business Insider Disney Plus had laid a roadmap for a new streaming service to launch in a competitive space and “there’s no reason to believe HBO Max will be any different.”

A new survey suggests some good news for WarnerMedia’s upcoming streaming service, HBO Max.

The research firm SightX conducted, for talent agency UTA, a representative survey of nearly 1,100 people across the US, ages 18-54, who have been social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak from April 4 to April 11. The survey found that 31% of respondents said they intended to add HBO Max during the outbreak, only behind Disney Plus (37%) and the Disney-operated Hulu (33%).

HBO Max was ahead of Netflix (30%), Amazon Prime Video (29%), and Apple TV Plus (24%).

Netflix is already the streaming champion, though, with 183 million subscribers globally and around 70 million in the US as of its most recent earnings report this month. It added nearly 16 million subscribers globally in Q1, more than double its own forecast and exceeding Wall Street’s projections, so many survey respondents may have already been Netflix subscribers.

Disney Plus, which launched in November, already has more than 50 million subscribers. And Hulu had more than 30 million as of February.

But still, the survey bodes well for HBO Max.

It was also ahead of NBCUniversal’s Peacock and the short-form service Quibi, both with 15%. Peacock is now available for free with ads for many Comcast customers and will fully launch in July with different pricing tiers. Quibi launched earlier this month with a 90-day free trial, after which it is $4.99 a month for the ad-supported version or $7.99 per month for an ad-free version.

That means HBO Max is the new 2020 streaming service that drove the highest “intent to add” responses among those surveyed. It gives HBO Max a needed advantage considering four in 10 of respondents to the survey said they had “no intention of adding another streaming service.”

“Disney Plus provided a roadmap to launch a new service in a competitive space,” said Richard Cooper, the research director at data company Ampere Analysis. “There’s no reason to believe HBO Max will be any different. It will have a large enough library of content and people are looking for more and more different types of content to consume.”

He added that this is a good time to pique people’s interest in a new product while consumers practice social distancing and stay home during the coronavirus outbreak.

“In terms of investing in a new service and pushing it out to a wide audience, this is a good time to do it,” Cooper said. “And once people are out of lock down, hopefully they will be invested enough to stick with it.”

HBO Max launches on May 27 for $14.99 a month, the same price as HBO’s standalone service, HBO Now.