One of Floyd Mayweather’s opponents kept a tooth he allegedly punched out of his mouth, and wears it in a pendant around his neck

Floyd Mayweather fought Marcos Maidana in back-to-back bouts in 2014.

In the third round of the second fight, Maidana hit Mayweather on the jaw so clean and so hard that something flew out of his mouth. Reports at the time suggested it was a tooth.

On Friday, Maidana’s promotional company said Maidana kept the tooth, has now turned it into jewelry, and wears it around his neck as a keepsake.

Mayweather will likely refute the report. He did, after all, give an interview six years ago denying he lost a tooth. “He’s a good puncher but as far as my teeth missing, absolutely not.”

Marcos Maidana has not fought since 2014 when he bowed out from boxing after losing back-to-back fights against Mayweather in 2014.

In their September rematch that year, Maidana heightened his reputation as a wild banger because, at one point in the fight, Mayweather complained to the referee Kenny Bayless that Maidana had bit his glove.

At the end of the third round, Maidana even appeared to hit Mayweather’s jaw so clean, and so hard, that something flew out of his mouth. Some observers at the time suggested it was a tooth.

Six years later, Maidana’s promotional company has said he found the tooth, kept it, and turned it into jewelry.

The Chinomaidana promotions Instagram page said Friday: “The tooth of Floyd Mayweather that Marcos ‘El Chino’ Maidana will use in his chain.”

See the alleged tooth below:

It is testament to Mayweather’s abilities to adapt in the middle of fights, switch strategies, and win regardless that he overcame Maidana twice in a row, winning both fights by decision.

Shortly after the second fight he gave an interview to Fight Hype in which he denied losing a tooth.

“He didn’t knock my teeth out. Not at all!” Mayweather said.

“He’s a strong guy, he’s a good puncher, but no, as far as my teeth missing, absolutely not.”

