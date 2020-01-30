Margot Robbie wore a feathered top and long pink gloves, which inspired people to dub her stylist ‘public enemy No. 1’

caption Margot Robbie attends the “Birds of Prey” premiere in London, England. source Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Margot Robbie attended the “Birds of Prey” premiere in London, England, on Wednesday.

She walked the red carpet wearing a Dries Van Noten look, which included a feathered top, dark skirt, and fuchsia gloves.

She mostly went minimal with her makeup, though she did wear sparkling yellow eye shadow.

Robbie’s fans had mixed reactions to the look, with one Twitter user calling her stylist, Kate Young, “public enemy No. 1.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Margot Robbie wore one of her boldest looks to date at the “Birds of Prey” premiere in London on Wednesday.

She walked the yellow carpet in a two-piece look designed by Dries Van Noten, wearing a bra-shaped top covered in feathers and a floor-length skirt that had extra fabric bunched around her waist.

To complete the ensemble, Robbie wore fuchsia gloves that extended past her elbows.

caption Her outfit was designed by Dries Van Noten. source Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Robbie’s red-carpet look was seemingly inspired by some of the outfits worn by her character Harley Quinn in “Birds of Prey.” For example, Quinn wears a black hat, coat, and pink headscarf in one scene of the film.

caption A still of Harley Quinn in “Birds of Prey.” source Warner Bros.

The character also wears pink gloves while channeling Marilyn Monroe.

caption Harley Quinn dressed as Marilyn Monroe. source Warner Bros. Pictures

Her eye makeup was just as bold as her gloves. She wore bright-yellow eye shadow, seemingly topped with glitter.

caption Margot Robbie opted for minimal makeup, aside from her eye shadow. source Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Stylist Kate Young, who is responsible for the red-carpet look, shared a photo of Robbie wearing the outfit on Instagram, where she’s also seen donning a yellow shawl.

Young and Robbie seemed to love the outfit, but some people on Twitter weren’t exactly fans. One person even dubbed Young as “enemy No. 1” for dressing Robbie in the ensemble.

Margot Robbie's stylist is public enemy number 1 https://t.co/mEPywjsK3A — If Beale Street Could Twerk (@camerouninema) January 29, 2020

kate young styles dakota johnson and every outfit is PERFECT yet where is that same energy for margot robbie?? ???? — Olwethu ???? (@parkchanwookss) January 30, 2020

why does margot robbie’s stylist hate her ???????????? — alyssa (@remembvrwhen) January 30, 2020

Of course, some people were onboard with the look and praised Young’s styling. As Fashionista’s Tyler McCall wrote, “Robbie can even make hot pink satin gloves from Dries Van Noten work.”

“The feathers and the pink both provide a nice, memorable nod to the movie without going over the top,” she said. “Similarly, her low-maintenance hair and popsicle-stain lips bring the look to more casual territory.”

Representatives for Dries Van Noten and Kate Young did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.