Margot Robbie teared up, dropped the ‘F’ bomb, and took her jacket off because the wings on ‘Hot Ones’ were so insanely spicy

Margot Robbie appeared on the wildly popular YouTube series “Hot Ones,” where celebrities answer questions while eating wings with progressively spicier hot sauce on them.

Robbie admitted that she wasn’t a fan of spicy food, and her lack of experience showed, but she powered through every single sauce in the challenge, including ones more than 25 times hotter than Tabasco.

While she was able to stomach the “Hot Ones” round-up of sauces, Robbie still teared up, swore, and even had to take off her jacket as the wings got hotter and hotter.

“Birds of Prey” star Margot Robbie joined “Hot Ones” host Sean Evans to taste the spiciest thing the actress has ever put in her mouth – and then it only got hotter from there.

“Hot Ones” is a popular YouTube series that features celebrities getting interviewed while they eat wings drenched in progressively hotter hot sauce. Robbie was there to promote her newest film, which she stars as Harley Quinn in, and she admitted right off the bat that she was a spice novice. Her fears definitely came to fruition.

About halfway through the sauces, Robbie really started to sweat. Three wings in, she said she was past the point of the spiciest thing she had ever eaten in her life prior to her “Hot Ones” appearance, and after trying a wing with Scoville Level 118,000 sauce, she had to remove her jacket. But it wasn’t even close to her breaking point.

“Oh my f—ing God,” the actress proclaimed after taking a nibble of a wing drenched in “Da’ Bomb Beyond Insanity” hot sauce, which clocks into the Scoville Level hotness rating at 135,600 heat units – in comparison, Sriracha comes in at about 1,000 to 2,500, and Tabasco is 2,500-5,000.

For the last two wings, Robbie truly only took baby bites of the wing skin, but that was enough to practically prevent her from being able to speak. For the last wing, she was joined by three of her “Birds of Prey” cast members – who handled the challenge better than she did.

Robbie’s guest slot opened up season 11 of the wildly popular YouTube series on the First We Feast channel, which has more than 8 million subscribers.