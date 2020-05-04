Margot Robbie, Florence Pugh, Scarlett Johansson, and tons more actresses teamed up for an epic fighting video

- source
- Zoë Bell YouTube
- Zoë Bell created an epic fighting video featuring tons of actresses and stuntwomen including Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, and Florence Pugh.
- The video edits together clips of the women fighting one another by pretending to attack the camera in some way and then reacting to the attack of the previous clip.
- The fun video, titled “Boss Bitch Fight Challenge,” also features Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, Zoe Saldana, Juliette Lewis, and Daryl Hannah.
- Some of the fighting effects include roundhouse kicks, punches, dirt thrown at the camera, a flame blown at the camera, and fake spitting.
- Bell ends the video by saying: “I love this game! Who wants to play next week?”
- Watch the full video below.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
- Read more:
- Florence Pugh and Zach Braff are now Instagram official. Here’s a timeline of their relationship.
- Scarlett Johansson says she’s been ‘rejected constantly’ for film roles: ‘I’ve basically made a career out of being second choice’
- Margot Robbie says she understands Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to ‘move halfway across the world’ like she did