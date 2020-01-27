Margot Robbie explains why they cut Jared Leto’s Joker from ‘Birds of Prey’ as a ‘conscious choice’

caption Jared Leto’s Joker will not appear in the Harley Quinn-driven movie “Birds of Prey.” source Warner Bros/DC Entertainment

Jared Leto’s Joker won’t appear in the upcoming DC movie “Birds of Prey,” and actress and producer Margot Robbie said that his absence was intentional.

Instead, “Birds of Prey” will follow Harley Quinn as she teams up with a group of female superheroes to defeat the crime lord Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

Robbie pitched a Harley Quinn “girl gang” movie back when she was filming 2016’s “Suicide Squad.”

She said that there was a gap in the market for female ensemble action films.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

After the 2016 box office hit “Suicide Squad” ended with Jared Leto‘s Joker busting his girlfriend Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) out of prison, viewers might have expected to see the duo together in future DC movies. There were even rumors that Warner Bros. was in “final negotiations” to make a Joker and Harley spin-off back in 2017.

But in Cathy Yan’s upcoming film “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn),” the couple has broken up, and the Clown Prince of Crime is nowhere to be found. Instead, the story focuses on Harley’s newfound alliance with a group of female superheroes, including Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), and Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco).

caption Joker (Jared Leto) and Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) in “Suicide Squad.” source Warner Bros.

At a “Birds of Prey” press event last week, Robbie said that she pitched a Harley “girl gang” movie while she was still shooting “Suicide Squad,” and that Leto’s absence was intentional.

“It was either going to be a complete Harley and Joker story or Joker has got to be out of the picture,” the actress said at the event. “I really wanted to see Harley in a girl gang and I felt there was a huge gap in the market for a girl gang ensemble action film. I felt like no one was doing that and I couldn’t understand why, especially a comic book movie.”

caption Harley Quinn and her “girl gang” in “Birds of Prey.” source Warner Bros

Robbie also served as a producer on the film through her production company, LuckyChap Entertainment.

With Joker out of the picture, “Birds of Prey” brought in a new villain – Ewan McGregor’s Black Mask, aka Gotham crime lord Roman Sionis, who violently targets each of the main women.

caption Ewan McGregor as Black Mask in Prey.” source Warner Bros Entertainment

“Each of them has such a personal reason why they don’t like him and why he doesn’t like them,” screenwriter Christina Hodson, who was also in attendance at the press event, said. “That natural kind of antagonism with each of them feels personal and grounded rather than feeling like, ‘I’m going to blow up the world,’ big Machiavellian-like mustache-twirling. And that felt so right in this world.”

Elsewhere, Jared Leto has moved from the DC Extended Universe to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and is playing a vampire in this summer’s Spider-Man spin-off “Morbius.” A separate version of The Joker has also made headlines thanks to Todd Philip’s “Joker,” which serves as a gritty origin story for the character. The film received 11 Oscar nominations, including best picture and best performance by an actor for Joaquin Phoenix.

caption Jared Leto in “Morbius”; Joaquin Phoenix in “Joker.” source Marvel/Warner Bros Entertainment

“Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” will arrive in theaters on February 7th.