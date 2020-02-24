Former Democratic candidate Marianne Williamson endorsed Bernie Sanders

caption Marianne Williamson leaves the stage after endorsing Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) during a campaign rally at Vic Mathias Shores Park on February 23, 2020 in Austin, Texas. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Former presidential candidate Marianne Williamson formally endorsed Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders as the Democratic nominee in the 2020 election.

Williamson appeared at Sanders’ rally and wrote in a statement that she supported the “political revolution” led by Sanders.

Sanders established himself as a frontrunner in the race for 2020 over the weekend with a standout performance in Saturday’s Nevada caucus.

Williamson addressed the crowd in a surprise guest appearance at Sanders’ rally on Sunday in Austin, Texas, where she urged voters to “take a stand” with the lawmaker.

“It’s time for us to take a stand with Bernie,” Williamson said at the event, according to Fox News. “It’s our turn now.”

The author also posted a statement of endorsement on her Twitter that referenced Sanders’ standout performance in the Nevada caucus one day earlier.

“A 40-year-old trend of capitalism without conscience-corporate elites and their errand boys in government- have created the inevitable blowback in the form of a political revolution,” Williamson wrote. “That revolution is one that Bernie Sanders now leads and I want to do everything I can to further its success.”

My statement of endorsement. pic.twitter.com/Bm2JqCFQCd — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) February 23, 2020

Williamson, who formally ended her own bid for the presidency on January 10, previously endorsed businessman Andrew Yang before he dropped out of the race earlier this month.

