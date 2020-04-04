‘Don’t Worry About Paying Me:’ A Brooklyn landlord cancels April rent for hundreds of tenants

source Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Mario Salerno, a Brooklyn, New York, landlord, waived rent for his tenants for the month of April because of the coronavirus.

Salerno owns 80 apartments across 18 apartment buildings across Williamsburg and Greenpoint, two neighborhoods in Brooklyn.

One tenant whose salon was shut down amid city-wide coronavirus closures called Salerno a “superman.”

With anxiety over bills and lost paychecks on the rise after the coronavirus left record numbers of people unemployed, one landlord in Brooklyn, New York has given his tenants some peace of mind.

Mario Salerno, a Brooklyn landlord that owns roughly 80 apartments, waived rent for the month of April for more than 200 tenants.

The 59-year-old New York native posted notices on the front door of his buildings on March 30 that read, “Due to the recent pandemic of Coronavirus COVID-19 affecting all of us, please note I am waiving rent for the month for April.”

The sign on 18 buildings across New York neighborhoods Williamsburg and Greenpoint added, “Stay safe, help your neighbors & wash your hands!!!”

New York has become the center of the coronavirus outbreak in the US with more than 103,000 confirmed cases and over 2,900 deaths. After the state implemented state-wide closures to slow the spread of infection, millions of furloughed and laid-off workers called New York State’s unemployment office last week.

For many New Yorkers who live pay-check to pay-check, the closures were devastating – a recent survey across all boroughs of New York City showed that nearly 40% would “not be able to pay an extra month of rent if their jobs or paychecks were to be put on hold or lost due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.”

The 59-year-old New York said he made the decision after hearing from numerous tenants that they were having trouble making rent due to the widespread closures over the pandemic.

“For me, it was more important for people’s health and worrying about who could put food on whose table,” Salerno told NBC4 in New York. “I say don’t worry about paying me, worry about your neighbor and worry about your family.”

Salerno was born in the heart of Williamsburg, a popular neighborhood in Brooklyn along the edge of the East River. Salerno inherited his father’s gas and car service station, which has been open for business since 1959. The gas station – which is considered essential according to state guidelines – remains open to service New Yorkers and emergency first responders.

So far, 30 percent of his 200-plus tenants have taken up Salerno on the April rent waiver, WNYC reported. Some of his tenants offered to pump gas or clean the station as a sign of gratitude, but the landlord refused their offers.

“As far as me, God is good to me. I’m successful,” Salerno told WNYC. Several of Salerno’s tenants have been impacted by the city-wide closures implemented in hopes of curbing the spread of the novel virus.

Here' something to brighten your day — a landlord in Brooklyn is telling his tenants not to worry about April rent. Mario Salerno says many of them are stuck at home and about 30% of his 200-plus tenants have taken the offer. https://t.co/V2Vid0PZ23 pic.twitter.com/maR6qzBrsB — WNYC ???? (@WNYC) April 3, 2020

One of Salerno’s tenants, Kaitlyn Guteski, told NBC News that she has been unemployed since the hair salon she owns was closed. Guteski was worried about how she was going to make rent – but not anymore.

“He’s Superman,” she told NBC 4. “He’s a wonderful man.”